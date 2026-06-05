Top Democrats back Platner despite abuse allegations after demanding accountability in Kavanaugh fight

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Prominent Democrats who once argued misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh warranted investigation and public scrutiny are taking a different approach after abuse allegations surfaced against Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Multiple former girlfriends of Platner, who is running to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, described troubling conduct to The New York Times, with one former girlfriend accusing him of physical aggression during their relationship.

Platner has denied the allegations and called them politically motivated.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Platner's highest-profile supporters, declined to comment on the allegations, while Sen. Chris Coons said Thursday he was extending Platner "a measure of grace" while adding, "I think it's important that anyone who is a candidate to serve in the Senate, or who serves in the Senate, be held accountable for their conduct."

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Other top Democrats have either remained silent or continued backing Platner's campaign despite the allegations.

The response marks a contrast from prior years, when many of the same Democratic lawmakers argued allegations against Republican figures, including Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump, warranted public scrutiny, investigation and accountability.

According to the New York Times report, former girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield alleged that Platner regularly grabbed her by the shoulders, sometimes hard enough to leave marks, and on one occasion yanked her from a taxi by her wrist. Fifield also alleged that during an argument, Platner twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door shut so she could not leave.

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"There are some allegations in this piece that are simply not true. Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of somebody politically motivated," Platner told MS Now Thursday. "That is not true."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who is scheduled to campaign with Platner on Friday, reaffirmed his support.

Before the latest allegations surfaced, reports already had revealed Platner had exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women while married. Rather than distancing themselves from the candidate, top Democrats continued to support his Senate bid.

SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER SENT EXPLICIT TEXTS TO MULTIPLE WOMEN WHILE MARRIED, WIFE SAYS: REPORT

"At the beginning of our marriage, I made mistakes, and Amy held me accountable for them," Platner said of the messages, referring to his wife, Amy Gertner.

Platner flew to Washington Tuesday to meet with Democratic senators and address the sexting scandal.

"I'm very optimistic we're going to win Maine," Gillibrand, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), said after meeting with Platner.

Democrats reportedly asked Platner during a closed-door meeting whether any other controversies would emerge about his personal life, and Platner said they would not.

The physical abuse allegations did not become public until Thursday.

"He lied to everybody," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told reporters. "He said that there wasn't any after his Nazi tattoo situation, and now there's more and more other things."

"So I assume, you know, it's like they say, for every ranch you see in Texas, there are 50 that you haven't seen. So I'm sure there are plenty more ranches in P Hustle's life."

After Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 2018, Sanders argued the allegation was serious and warranted further investigation before a Senate vote.

"The Senate should not vote on this nomination until that investigation is completed," Sanders said at the time.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren similarly demanded scrutiny of allegations against Kavanaugh, arguing Ford deserved to be heard and calling for a delay in the confirmation process.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the Senate's most outspoken advocates on sexual misconduct issues, also backed Ford's allegations being fully examined during the confirmation fight. Gillibrand said at the time that Ford's account raised serious concerns about Kavanaugh's fitness for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer likewise called for Kavanaugh's confirmation process to be delayed after Ford's allegations became public, arguing the claims warranted additional scrutiny before the Senate proceeded with a vote.

Schumer repeatedly sidestepped questions about the sexting controversy after meeting with Platner in Washington, responding, "We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate." When pressed further, Schumer declined to elaborate and asked reporters, "Any other subject?"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the above Democratic senators and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for comment on the latest allegations and none replied before publication of this story. Platner's campaign also did not return a request for additional comment.

Not all progressives have stood by Platner.

Cheyenne Hunt, leader of the youth advocacy group Gen Z For Change, withdrew her endorsement of Platner after the allegations became public.

Hunt, who previously organized against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., over sexual assault allegations, said political considerations should not outweigh accountability.

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"We have the responsibility to do what is right even when it's politically inconvenient," Hunt said in a video posted to social media. "Women cannot be an acceptable sacrifice for the next election."

Platner has maintained that he did not know the tattoo resembled the Nazi-linked Totenkopf symbol until reporters began scrutinizing it during his Senate campaign in 2025.

Fifield, who dated Platner from 2013 to 2015, told The New York Times that Platner referred to the tattoo as "my Totenkopf" and was aware of its meaning years earlier. Platner has denied that claim.