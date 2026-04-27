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Administration

Trump admin tightens vise on student aid fraud in ‘ghost student’ crackdown

J.D. Vance's White House fraud task force is overseeing the effort to ensure student aid goes only to real students

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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White House anti-fraud task force flags $6.3 billion in potential government fraud Video

White House anti-fraud task force flags $6.3 billion in potential government fraud

White House Anti-Fraud Task Force Vice Chair Andrew Ferguson discusses the task force's discovery of $6.3 billion in potential fraudulent government contracts, criticizing Democrat governors for allowing widespread fraud and even facilitating it for decades. Ferguson reveals examples of lavish spending by alleged fraudsters and highlights states like California and Hawaii's failure to prosecute fraud despite receiving federal funds.

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FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is stepping up its crackdown on fraud and "ghost students," launching a real-time fraud detection tool for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), Fox News Digital learned.

"Instead of student aid and education grants going to students who deserve it, corrupt Democrats and the inept bureaucrat class of the Biden Administration allowed it to flow straight into the pockets of fraudsters for years," a spokesperson for Vice President JD Vance, who President Donald Trump recently tapped as the administration's fraud czar, told Fox News Digital.

The Department of Education launched a screening tool Monday morning directly into the FAFSA process that flags potentially high-risk applicants, requiring them to provide government-issued identification before accessing federal student aid, including Pell Grants and loans. 

The Education Department estimates its efforts to identify and deny aid to fraudulent students will save taxpayers over $1 billion during this year’s FAFSA cycle, with the tool already screening 50,000 applications as of Monday afternoon. 

READ: DR. OZ PUTS ALL 50 GOVERNORS ON NOTICE OVER BILLIONS LOST TO MEDICAID FRAUD

Department of Education building with American flag flying outside

The Trump administration launches a real-time FAFSA fraud detection tool to fight ghost student scams tied to fabricated and stolen identities. (Getty Images)

The new fraud detection efforts follow a surge in "ghost student" scams tied to loosened verification requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Education.

Ghost students are a growing trend involving fabricated or stolen identities, often powered by AI bots or criminal networks using real Americans’ personal information, used to enroll in programs, trigger financial aid disbursements, and then disappear.

SBA FREEZES OVER 100,000 CALIFORNIA BORROWERS IN SWEEPING $9B PANDEMIC FRAUD CRACKDOWN

"Americans deserve education. Fraudsters deserve nothing," a senior White House official told Fox News Digital.

Key verification safeguards were removed during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Biden administration, the Education Department reported, when less than 1% of students were required to verify their identity following their FAFSA submission.

vance and cabinet fraud task force meeting

Vice President Vance hosted the first meeting of The Task Force To Eliminate Fraud on March 27. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This new fraud detection tool will stop fraud at the start of the process, before money goes out the door, strengthening the integrity of our programs and expanding opportunity for students who depend on these resources to finance their postsecondary education," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told Fox News Digital.

The announcement comes as Trump established the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vance, to combat fraud across federal programs.

UNDERPERFORMING DC SCHOOLS' STAFF HAS GROWN 7 TIMES FASTER THAN ENROLLMENT: AUDIT

"Under the Vice President's task force, student aid will go to students and students only," the vice president's spokesperson added.

Woman raising her hand in a college classroom amphitheater

Ghost students are a growing trend involving fabricated or stolen identities, often powered by AI bots or criminal networks using real Americans’ personal information, used to enroll in programs, trigger financial aid disbursements, and then disappear. (Getty Images)

The increased verification process follows the Trump administration uncovering more than $1 billion in student aid fraud last year, including stopping suspected bots and ghost students from obtaining taxpayer-funded loans.

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The administration also previously uncovered $90 million that was disbursed to suspected scammers in 2024, including $30 million in loans to dead people and more than $40 million disbursed to companies using bots disguised as fake students.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Ashley J. DiMella reports on politics for Fox News Digital.

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