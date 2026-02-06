Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

US Corruption

SBA freezes over 100,000 California borrowers in sweeping $9B pandemic fraud crackdown

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler calls it 'most significant crack-down' on pandemic loan abuse under Trump administration

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
SBA administrator vows people will be jailed in Minnesota alleged fraud Video

SBA administrator vows people will be jailed in Minnesota alleged fraud

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler discusses cracking down on alleged Minnesota fraud, holding borrowers accountable and taking decisive action to protect taxpayers on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Friday that it suspended more than 100,000 California borrowers amid suspected fraud, with the alleged abuse totaling nearly $9 billion.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the agency suspended 111,620 California borrowers tied to suspected fraudulent activity across SBA pandemic-era loan programs. Those borrowers received 118,489 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) loans totaling more than $8.6 billion.

"Once again, the Trump SBA is taking decisive action to deliver accountability in a state whose unaccountable welfare policies have created a culture of fraud and abuse at the expense of law-abiding taxpayers and small business owners," Loeffler said in a statement.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL MINNESOTA FRAUD PROBE 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG' AS MORE BLUE STATES FACE SCRUTINY

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler

The Small Business Administration suspended more than 100,000 California borrowers amid nearly $9 billion in suspected pandemic-era loan fraud, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced Friday.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Today, we announced we have suspended nearly 112,000 borrowers tied to at least $9 billion in suspected fraud," she said. "This staggering number represents the most significant crack-down on those who defrauded pandemic programs, and it illuminates the scale of corruption that the Biden Administration tolerated for years."

Loeffler referenced the Trump administration’s fraud crackdown in another blue state, saying, "As we did in Minnesota, we are actively working with federal law enforcement to identify the criminals who defrauded American taxpayers, hold them to account, and recoup the stolen funds."

She added that, "As we continue our state-by-state work, our message is clear: pandemic-era fraudsters will not get a pass under this Administration."

GOP SENATORS LAUNCH TASK FORCE TO CRACK DOWN ON FRAUD TIED TO MINNESOTA SCANDAL

SBA chief Kelly Loeffler listens during. a news conferences in Washington, DC

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The announcement comes after the SBA said last month that it suspended 6,900 Minnesota borrowers after uncovering what it said was widespread suspected fraud.

The agency previously reviewed thousands of PPP and EIDL loans approved in Minnesota, identifying nearly $400 million in potentially fraudulent loans tied to borrowers.

That suspected activity included 7,900 PPP and EIDL loans approved during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Loeffler.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Small Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the agency suspended more than 100,000 California borrowers tied to suspected fraud across pandemic loan programs. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

The SBA previously said that at least $2.5 million in PPP and EIDL funds issued during the pandemic era were connected to a Somali-linked fraud scheme based in Minneapolis.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue