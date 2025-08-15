Bondi announces nearly 200 arrests 'and counting' as federal agents swarm nation's capital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced there have been nearly 200 arrests in the nation's capital, including those of murder suspects and illegal gun offenders, since the Trump administration federalized the city to tackle crime.

Bondi announced Friday afternoon there have been 189 arrests in Washington, D.C., "and counting."

Among those arrested were two homicide suspects, 17 suspected drug traffickers, 39 suspected illegal gun offenders, and two sexual predators, according to Bondi.

She added there were 75 arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has assisted D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in reinforcing patrols and manning city checkpoints since President Donald Trump took emergency control of the police force on Monday.

"This is what happens when you actually enforce the law," Bondi wrote in a post on X. "We’re taking back our Nation’s Capital! Together, we will make D.C. Beautiful & Safe Again."

Trump federalized the MPD under section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the police force for 30 days.

Hundreds of National Guard members have been spotted in the city, along with agents from federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Capitol Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Nearly 50 people were arrested on Wednesday night alone, including 29 illegal immigrants.

Bondi's announcement comes one day after she rescinded illegal immigration protections in D.C. and instated an "emergency police commissioner" for the police department.

Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator (DEA) Terry Cole will take over for Metro Police Chief Pamela Smith, who has come under fire for directives that limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Bondi's order, "Restoring Safety and Security to the District of Columbia," targeted the city's sanctuary city policies and nixed limits on how MPD could interact with illegal immigrants.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.