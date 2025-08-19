MS-13 gang member arrested in DC as Bondi touts admin's 'extraordinary' crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An MS-13 gang member previously convicted of driving while intoxicated and drug possession was one of the 52 arrests in Washington, D.C. on Monday night as the Trump administration fires back at critics who have been downplaying their effectiveness.

"At the direction of [President Donald Trump], our nation’s capital is a SAFER place—and we are just getting started. 52 arrests were made last night, including an MS-13 gang member, and 9 firearms were taken off the streets," Bondi posted to X on Tuesday morning.

"Since our mission began, there have been a total of 465 arrests, 68 guns seized, and charges for homicide, narcotics, and firearm offenses. Nearly half of these arrests occurred in the high-crime areas of DC. Residents and tourists alike appreciate this extraordinary effort by our DC and Federal law enforcement partners," she continued. "Make DC Safe Again!"

Other arrests included ones for assault with a deadly weapon, federal parole violation for robbery, murder, a warrant for attempted murder, assaulting a federal law enforcement official, felony assault, and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the White House. Four homeless encampments were also cleared out on Monday, bringing the total to 48.

A White House official told Fox News on background that over 450 arrests have been made since Thursday, August 7. Out of the 212 non-immigration arrests, 101 were in the high-crime Wards 7 and 8, Axios reported regarding a White House analysis of the data so far.

The White House said the data counteracted a map "tracking troops" in the capital city from The Washington Post.

"Facts are stubborn things," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson posted to X on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is playing a critical role in the federal police takeover of the city.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE law enforcement is being unleashed to keep America safe from dangerous criminals. As the secretary has announced, ICE and CBP have been deployed to help clean up the streets of our nation’s capital," McLaughlin stated.



"Our message is clear: Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States," she continued.

Amid Trump's crime crackdown in DC, the Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser has been critical of the federalization of the city's police force.

"This is a time where community needs to jump in. We all need to, to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our home rule, and get to the other side of this guy, and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push," Bowser said during town hall with community leaders, which was livestreamed on X, last week.

She continued by calling Trump's effort "an intrusion on our autonomy."

The National Guard has been deployed throughout the city, but the White House says that they are not currently the ones making arrests.

Last week, Bondi issued an order superseding the capital city’s sanctuary policies to allow compliance between local police and federal immigration authorities.

"At my direction, [the Metropolitan Police Department] will now fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities," Bondi tweeted on Friday. "[President Donald Trump] remains in control under the law to determine what is necessary and appropriate."

The federal takeover has gotten significant push back from Democrats, including local leaders who say it’s an act of overreach despite D.C.’s unique legal governing status.

"Let us be clear: armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil. Instead of making DC more secure, it undermines public safety and endangers our democracy. It’s DC today, but the same dangerous strategy can be deployed to occupy any American community," DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb tweeted on Tuesday morning.