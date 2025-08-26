‘Thrilled to be here’: Army Secretary says Guard troops eager for DC crime fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll defended the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to help combat violent crime, insisting soldiers are "thrilled" to support their own communities.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Driscoll said the D.C. Guard was "purpose-built for this type of mission" and praised the 2,000 troops currently deployed — including 800 from D.C. and 1,200 from six other states. While some critics warn of a "slippery slope" toward militarized policing, Driscoll dismissed those concerns as "flawed."

"We are the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, and to have our capital kind of reflect this high-violence lack of standard that I think you would find in most other large cities around the world is kind of tragic," Driscoll said. "From the individual Guard members I have spoken to, they are thrilled to be on this mission."

The Trump administration has insisted the Guard is acting to support local and federal law enforcement agencies in the mission to crack down on D.C. crime that began August 7. This week, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced some Guardsmen would be authorized to carry weapons while conducting their mission throughout the city.

SOME NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS ARE NOW ARMED IN WASHINGTON, DC

City leaders have credited the Guard with helping ease pressure on overstretched police forces, though questions remain about the scope of the mission and how long troops will remain on the streets. Civil liberties advocates, meanwhile, argue the deployment risks normalizing the use of military forces in civilian policing. They warn the precedent could expand beyond the capital and create lasting tensions between communities and uniformed troops.

"Most of the reporting on the slippery slope logic around this is flawed and misunderstands the actual value that the President and Secretary of Defense are providing to the people of D.C. and our nation right now," Driscoll said.

The White House has suggested the military may soon deploy the Guard to other cities like Chicago and Baltimore.

VANCE SAYS NATIONAL GUARD IS 'BUSTING THEIR A--’ IN WASHINGTON, FLOATS MISSION EXTENSION

The Army National Guard has historically been called in during moments of civil unrest or natural disasters, but rarely for long-term crime suppression. The debate over the D.C. mission underscores the Guard’s dual responsibilities — serving both state governors in domestic emergencies and the federal government in national defense.

The Biden administration previously relied heavily on the Guard during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when thousands of troops were mobilized to secure the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Driscoll pushed back on concerns the deployment could undermine the Guard’s readiness to deploy abroad if needed. "These are soldiers who live here," he said. "Their families are here. They see the effects of crime in their own neighborhoods, and they are proud to be part of restoring safety to the nation’s capital."

For Driscoll, the mission reflects what he calls a practical use of the force. "They’re out there contributing every day, and the people of D.C. are safer for it," he said.