Hegseth unleashes on Massie in GOP primary showdown against Trump-backed Navy SEAL vet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HEBRON, KY - Ed Gallrein, the Republican congressional candidate backed by President Donald Trump who is challenging Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky for the GOP nomination, landed extra firepower on the eve of the state's primary.

Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL and Kentucky farmer, was joined on the campaign trail Monday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Massie has long been one of Trump's most vocal GOP critics in Congress and the Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, in the north-central part of the state, the latest test of Trump's immense grip over the GOP.

"President Trump needs reinforcements, and that’s what war fighters do. They stand behind leaders and have their back," Hegseth said at an event organized by America First Works, a Trump-aligned nonprofit political advocacy group.

TRUMP SCORES MAJOR PRIMARY VICTORY AS CASSIDY OUSTED IN LOUSIANA

Massie, a libertarian-minded lawmaker who repeatedly takes aim at the president over foreign policy, including the Iran war and unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, also successfully pushed for the release of government files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But Hegseth argued that Massie's record is one of "too much grandstanding, too few great votes, years of acting like being difficult is the same thing as being courageous. It’s not. Real courage means stepping up when the mission matters most, when we need that tough vote to beat left-wing lunatic Democrats the most."

"President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party. He needs people willing to help him win, to vote with him when it matters the most," Hegseth added.

Hegseth's remarks, which came soon after a stop at nearby Fort Campbell to award medals for service members, were rare for the civilian head of the nation's military. Defense secretaries have traditionally avoided appearing at political events.

Ahead of the stop, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth would appear only "in his personal capacity" and that "no taxpayer dollars will be used to facilitate his visit."

Hegseth noted the unusual appearance.

"I have to say up front, for the lawyers, that I’m here in my personal capacity as a private citizen, a fellow American, and a fellow combat veteran."

DEMOCRACY ’26: STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

But Massie, who's locked in a competitive clash with Gallrein in what's become the most expensive congressional primary in history, claimed in a Fox News Digital interview on Monday that Hegseth's stop "shows that I'm up in the polls. They wouldn't be sending the Secretary of War to my congressional district if I weren't."

"I think it also shows I'm tougher than Iran, and I don't even have a nuclear weapon. I mean, they are all in at this race. It's basically a national race at this point, the most expensive race primary in congressional history, and that's because, you know I'm up there, I'm getting things done. I got the Epstein files released, I'm getting legislation in the farm bill, I'm getting legislation passed on the floor, and they want to shut me down," Massie emphasized.

Gallrein, speaking with Fox News Digital ahead of his event with Hegseth, charged that Massie's "running against President Trump, and the agenda that has been put forward by the Republican Party."

Kentucky's primary is being held two weeks after Indiana's primary, where Trump-backed challengers ousted five sitting Republican state senators who last December teamed up with Democrats to defeat the president's push for congressional redistricting in the GOP-dominated Midwestern state.

And the ballot box showdown in Kentucky comes three days after Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana was ousted as he sought renomination. The senator came in third in the primary, behind Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow and conservative Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming.

Cassidy's political defeat came five and a half years after he voted to convict Trump after he was impeached by the House for his role in the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters who aimed to upend congressional certification of former President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

Massie said he "absolutely can" overcome the Trump endorsement of Gallrein. "I've got the groundswell here, like my events. I've got 100-200 sometimes 300 people show up. My opponent had to cancel events because he couldn't get enough people, you know, to fill up a Dairy Queen, half a Dairy Queen."

SCOOP: TRUMP-BACKED FORMER NAVY SEAL LAUNCHES GOP PRIMARY CHALLENGE AGAINST MASSIE

The race has become the most expensive in House history in terms of ad spending, with over $32 million shelled out, according to the nationally known ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Much of that money has been shelled out by Trump's allies and pro-Israel groups.

"Here's the thing, I've got nothing against Israel. I just have never voted for foreign aid. When I said America First, I meant it. I don't vote for foreign aid to Egypt, to Syria, to Ukraine. I've got a flawless record on this, and I'm not going to ruin it by sending foreign aid to one country," Massie said as he defended his stance on Israel.

And Massie touted that while Trump's allies and pro-Israel groups have spent tens of millions to take him out, the he said "I've got tens of thousands of grassroots donors who are funding me $50 at a time, $20 at a time. We've been able to match them to go toe to toe with them on TV using grassroots donors, and it's really galvanized the nation."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has repeatedly targeted Massie in social media posts in the closing days of the primary campaign.

The president said in a video posted to Truth Social on Monday that he hoped Kentucky voters would put Massie "out of business" and that "we’re in a fight against the worst congressman in the history of our country."

And Trump praised Gallrein as "a great guy" and "a great patriot."

But Massie said Trump's taunts on social media may backfire.

"It shows he's losing sleep, his reputation is on the line. He really shouldn't have got involved in this race, because I vote with him 90% of the time," the congressman said.