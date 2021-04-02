Surgeon warns blanket vaccination of US population could be a 'dangerous medical approach'

Retired surgeon and former U-Penn Medicine professor Dr. Hooman Noorchashm warned that orchestrating a blanket coronavirus vaccination for every American regardless of prior immunity or presence of risk factors could be a "dangerous medical approach."

Noorchashm told Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" that patients shouldn't fear asking legitimate questions about the vaccine, immunity status or the vaccine "passport" system already being deployed in places like New York.

"When folks in the public health arena, talk about the vaccine efficacy. I think it’s a good bet that our science, this is American science... says to us that neutralizing antibodies and prime T cells can clear this out of your body," he said.

"Now the question is, have we done enough to make sure it’s safe in everyone. Are there categories in subset of people in whom this vaccine may actually pose some sort of risk? -- I think the answer to that is yes."

"They delivered an effective vaccine. Now, the safety part of it is what they're making a mistake with: It's a mistake to be vaccinating people who have had recent or current infections."

Noorchashm called for a "logical and rational" approach, considering both natural and vaccine immunity to coronavirus.

"If someone is natural immune there’s no reason to go and re-vaccinate them, those persons would actually be an unnecessary medical procedure ... This is a very unusual thing," he said.

"We are a literally in the middle of an outbreak where millions of American are naturally infected, or naturally immune. Deploying a vaccine that essentially reactivates the immune responses. So the question is number one is that necessary medical treatment? Number two is that a dangerous medical approach?"

Noorchashm previously told Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last month that while the coronavirus vaccine should be viewed as a medical miracle, applying a "one-size-fits-all" approach, as many experts are, could cause more harm to some patients.

He insisted that he is not stoking "vaccine hesitancy" but instead calling for both the government and citizens to use critical thinking.

