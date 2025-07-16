Israel strikes Syria's military headquarters as the regime clashes with Druze civilians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel announced on Wednesday that its forces struck near the entrance of the Syrian Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Damascus.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also put out a statement saying that his country's forces were "acting to save our Druze brothers and eliminate the regime's gangs" and warning Druze in Israel not to go into Syria.

"I have one request of you: You are citizens of Israel. Do not cross the border," Netanyahu said on Wednesday. "You are endangering your lives; you could be killed, you could be kidnapped, and you are harming the IDF’s efforts. Therefore, I ask you, return to your homes, let the IDF do its work."

The southern Syrian city of Sweida has become a flashpoint in recent days as the country’s leaders clash with armed Druze groups. Syria’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces acted after militias in Sweida violated a ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday.

Syria’s Defense Ministry reportedly said in a statement that its forces were continuing to fire in Sweida "while adhering to rules of engagement," including preventing harm, according to the Associated Press.

Israel has threatened to increase its involvement in Syria and vowed to protect the Druze religious minority, which began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam, the Associated Press reported. Most of the world’s Druze population lives in Syria, with the rest predominantly in Israel and Lebanon.

"And I raise the question: What else needs to happen for the international community to make its voice heard? What else needs to happen? What are we still waiting for?," Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said on Wednesday. "Our interests in Syria are known, limited and clear. First of all, to maintain the status quo in the southern Syrian region, which is also close to our border. And to prevent the development of threats against Israel in this area. The second thing - to prevent harm to the Druze community, with which we have a bold and strong relationship - with the Druze citizens here in Israel."

The Druze are a prominent minority in Israel, where members of the community hold key military positions. In 2015, Col. Ghassan Alian, who is Druze, became the first non-Jewish commander of the Golani Brigade. Additionally, unlike other minorities in Israel, Druze males are not exempt from conscripted military service.

"Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherhood alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel, and their familial and historical connection to the Druze in Syria – and we are acting to prevent the Syrian regime from harming them, and to ensure the demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria," a joint statement by Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz read.

The latest unrest in Syria began with kidnappings and attacks between the Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions in the southern part of the country, according to the Associated Press. Syrian regime forces operating to restore order have also clashed with the Druze and have reportedly been carrying out extrajudicial killings and looting and burning civilian homes.

In March, Syria’s al Qaeda-linked regime killed members of the Alawite and Christian communities. Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose regime was toppled in December by Ahmed al-Sharaa and his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — a U.S.-designated terror organization, is a member of the Alawite community.