Democrats hold Pennsylvania state House with special election win

The Democratic Party will take control of the Pennsylvania State House after securing an additional seat in a special election on Tuesday night.

Democrat Dan Goughnor won out over Republican Charles Davis in a landslide 63-to-35-point victory. Control over the Pennsylvania Senate remains up in the air, with the race uncalled-for as Democrat James Malone leads Republican Josh Parsons by less than one percent.

The Pennsylvania State House had been deadlocked, with Republicans and Democrats both controlling 101 seats prior to Tuesday's election.

Democrats had lost their razor-thin majority in January after the death of state Rep. Matt Gergerly.

The House race is the fifth straight special election that Democrats have won so far in 2025, despite the party performing dismally in polls.

The party's favorable rating sank to all-time lows in separate national polls conducted this month by CNN and NBC News. Those numbers followed a record low for Democrats in a Quinnipiac University survey in the field in February.

Additionally, the latest Fox News National poll , which was released last week, indicated that congressional Democrats' approval rating at 30%, near an all-time low. And Democrat activists are irate over their party's inability to blunt President Donald Trump's agenda.

While Democrats were heavily favored in Tuesday's state House race, they had less of an advantage in the state Senate race.

GOP state Sen. Ryan Aument stepped down in December to work as state director for newly elected U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, a fellow Republican.

Regardless of the election results, the GOP will continue to control the state Senate, where they currently hold a 27-22 majority.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.