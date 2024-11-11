GOP wins first Philadelphia state Senate seat in 28 years, as red gains in blue areas continue

Neither President-elect Donald Trump nor Sen.-elect David McCormick came close to winning Philadelphia County in Tuesday's election, but the GOP still notched a historic win in the blue bastion, mirroring Republicans' overperformance nationwide.

In northeast Philadelphia, the most moderate area of the liberal city, Joe Picozzi defeated Democratic state Sen. Jimmy Dillon 50.5% to 49.5% in the 5th district. The win signaled the Republicans' first at the state Senate level citywide in nearly 30 years.

Of the seven state Senate districts in Philadelphia, the 5th was also the most recent to go red, with former state Sen. Frank Salvatore's last re-election in 1996. Salvatore was defeated in 2000 by future Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

The longest dearth is in Democratic state Sen. Vincent Hughes' seat in northwest Philadelphia, which has not hosted a Republican since state Sen. Augustus F. Daix Jr. in 1932.

Picozzi, of Tacony, is the son of a Philadelphia firefighter and was previously a member of the Philadelphia Youth Commission. He was considered a political newcomer and was backed by state Republicans but reportedly not the PhillyGOP.

PHILLY STAKES: TRUMP APPEARS TO OVERPERFORM IN SURPRISING PENNSYLVANIAN PLACES

The Penn Capital-Star and other outlets reported as much, while the state Senate's GOP campaign arm and state Senate leader Kim Ward offered their full support.

In a Facebook post after Picozzi's win, the PhillyGOP "applauded [him] for his relentless work to defeat an incumbent and well entrenched State Senator."

"Joe Picozzi soundly defeated his opponent to give Philadelphia a [R]epublican voice in the Pennsylvania Senate," the post added, followed by replies from users who criticized the non-endorsement.

Ward told the Capital-Star that Picozzi "went 24/7" and "all-out" in the uphill battle to flip the seat.

"I don’t know that you win that seat with just a candidate who isn’t going to work like that," she said.

Dillon conceded to Picozzi on Sunday, saying he wished him "every success in delivering for our neighbors" and "making Northeast Philly stronger and safer for all who call it home," according to WCAU.

An "elected Democrat" in the area told the Inquirer that Dillon's loss was the "most embarrassing" piece of the election and that Picozzi was not taken as seriously as he should have been. Democrats spent $254,000 on the race, but most of those funds went out in the closing weeks, according to the paper.

PENNSYLVANIA SEN-ELECT MCCORMICK THANKS CASEY FAMILY FOR ‘DECADES OF SERVICE’ AS DEMOCRAT REFUSES TO CONCEDE

Picozzi made crime a top issue in his campaign. Philadelphia has been wracked by looting, flash mobs and wild, unsanctioned "car meets" in the middle of the night in Center City. During 2020 protests following a police-involved shooting of a Black man, a Walmart not far from Picozzi's district on Aramingo Avenue was ransacked.

The district includes residential areas like Mayfair, Rhawnhurst, Somerton and Torresdale. It is notably just inside the city line from the Trevose McDonald's where Trump cooked french fries and served drive-thru customers during a campaign stop.

"Over the last year, I talked to thousands of people who have touched my heart profoundly and eternally. I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me to serve you as your next State Senator," Picozzi said in a statement on social media.

"I want to thank Senator Dillon for his service to our home. It’s time for all of us to come together as one community to find common sense solutions to restore and secure Northeast Philadelphia."

While considered a political newcomer campaign wise, he worked briefly as a staffer for then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., while attending Georgetown University.

A Democratic community leader from Fox Chase, along the city line with Montgomery County, was asked about the race by the Philadelphia Inquirer prior to Election Day.

He compared northeast Philadelphia to Bucks County – the "swing" bellwether that was subject to nationwide media attention in the closing days of the 2024 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters in that part of the city tend to cast their ballot based on issues rather than candidates, no matter the partisan registration bent, Brian Eddis told the paper.

After recent redistricting, which saw metro areas like Allentown and Harrisburg host districts more favorable to Democrats, Republicans needed a key win to preserve their 6-seat majority there. Democrats currently control the 203-seat state House by one vote and Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Democrat.

Ward pointed out in the Harrisburg example that Democrat Patty Kim won the longtime Republican open-seat of retiring state Sen. John DiSanto, in that Picozzi's win preserves their statewide margins.

Trump lost Philadelphia 79%-20% and Sen.-elect David McCormick by a similar 78%-19%.

Fox News Digital reached out to the PhillyGOP and Republican Party of Pennsylvania for comment.