'Speedway Slammer' is red state's answer to 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention facility

EXCLUSIVE: Indiana will be getting their own version of Alligator Alcatraz in Florida with 1,000 beds.

The "Speedway Slammer" will be located at the Miami Correctional Center in Miami County, which is in between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The name is a nod to Indiana's racing culture, such as the annual Indianapolis 500.

"We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership," Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in a statement on Tuesday. "Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states."

The funds are sourced from a reconciliation bill signed by President Donald Trump last month, dubbed the "one big, beautiful bill."

According to DHS, it provided the funding for the 287(g) program, which fosters collaboration between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local governments, in addition to 80,000 ICE detention beds.

"COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. "Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

The Trump administration has continued deportation operations as it encourages people who are in the country illegally, but do not have an additional criminal record, to self-deport. The administration is offering $1,000 and free travel out of the country if people exit on their own, which opens up the door for the individual to return legally, according to DHS.

Alligator Alcatraz opened this summer under the purview of federal officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and it’s meant to be a stopping point before individuals in the country illegally are deported. The facility used state funds at first, but will also get money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It can hold 2,000 people but is expected to hold 4,000 in the future, and deportation flights already started at the end of last month.

"I'm pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun. The cadence is increasing. We've already had a number of flights, in the last few days, we've had hundreds of illegals [that] have been removed from here," DeSantis said at the time.

The facility was a defunct airport in the Everglades, and a second center is likely to be built in Florida, according to WJHL. Sunshine State leaders faced scrutiny from both left-wing immigration and environmental activists due to its location and purpose.

"Building a bare-bones tented detention center on hot tarmac in the middle of the Everglades and exposing imprisoned immigrants to the elements is a cruel and absurd proposal," Melissa Abdo, PhD, National Parks Conservation Association Sun Coast Regional Director, said in a July 1 statement in opposition to the facility. "The Everglades’ intense heat, humidity, and storms can be hazardous without proper precautions. This facility’s remote, harsh nature could leave people in very real danger, especially as Florida’s heat index skyrockets and hurricane season escalates."

