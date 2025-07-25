Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

DHS has begun flying migrants out of Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz,' DeSantis announces

DeSantis said Homeland Security's cadence of flights out of South Florida immigrant detention center is increasing

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a ‘model’ for other states, retired ICE special agent says Video

Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ is a ‘model’ for other states, retired ICE special agent says

Retired ICE special agent Victor Avila weighs in on the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Homeland Security has started flying migrants out of the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility.

"I'm pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun. The cadence is increasing. We've already had a number of flights, in the last few days, we've had hundreds of illegals [that] have been removed from here," DeSantis said Friday while speaking in South Florida.

"This provides an ability to enhance the mission, to increase the number and frequency of deportations. And so what's been done here has really been remarkable," he added.

"The whole purpose is to make this be a place that can facilitate increased frequency and numbers of deportations of illegal aliens, and that is the goal. And one of the reasons why this was a sensible spot is because you have this runway that's right here. You don't have to drive them an hour to an airport. You go a couple thousand feet and they can be on a plane and out of here," DeSantis also said.

Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and Ron DeSantis tour Alligator Alcatraz

President President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025.  (Getty)

It's unclear how many flights have happened, or where the planes have been traveling to.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"This airport is able to accept commercial sized aircraft and conduct both, both day and nighttime operations," DeSantis said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics