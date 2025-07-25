DHS has begun flying migrants out of Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz,' DeSantis announces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Homeland Security has started flying migrants out of the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility.

"I'm pleased to report that those flights out of Alligator Alcatraz by DHS have begun. The cadence is increasing. We've already had a number of flights, in the last few days, we've had hundreds of illegals [that] have been removed from here," DeSantis said Friday while speaking in South Florida.

"This provides an ability to enhance the mission, to increase the number and frequency of deportations. And so what's been done here has really been remarkable," he added.

"The whole purpose is to make this be a place that can facilitate increased frequency and numbers of deportations of illegal aliens, and that is the goal. And one of the reasons why this was a sensible spot is because you have this runway that's right here. You don't have to drive them an hour to an airport. You go a couple thousand feet and they can be on a plane and out of here," DeSantis also said.

It's unclear how many flights have happened, or where the planes have been traveling to.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"This airport is able to accept commercial sized aircraft and conduct both, both day and nighttime operations," DeSantis said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.