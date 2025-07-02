Red states consider ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ spinoffs as WH urges them to follow DeSantis’ lead: 'Lots of bears'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are encouraging Republican states across the nation to follow Florida's lead and install their own versions of "Alligator Alcatraz" – a remote detention facility for illegal immigrants located in the heart of the Everglades.

Some red states are already warming up to the idea or already have new detention facilities in the works.

"We don't have alligators, but we have lots of bears. I am not aware of any plans for an Alaska version of Alligator Alcatraz," representatives for Alaska's state government told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday.

"Dear DHS: We’ve got a swamp and a dream. Let’s talk. South Carolina's gators are ready. And they’re not big on paperwork. If I was Governor, we'd be bringing Alligator Alcatraz to South Carolina," South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posted to X on Tuesday, when Trump traveled to Florida to tour "Alligator Alcatraz."

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of 26 Republican governors inquiring if they are considering rolling out their own versions of "Alligator Alcatraz," with a handful, stretching from Idaho to South Carolina, responding with what they have in the works.

Garrison Douglas, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's spokesman, told Fox News Digital that the Peach State "has helped lead the way in tackling illegal immigration" and recently announced plans to build the "largest detention facility in the nation."

"From maintaining the longest continuous National Guard presence at the U.S. southern border of any state to banning sanctuary cities and directing the Georgia Department of Public Safety to enhance its partnership with ICE, under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia has helped lead the way in tackling illegal immigration," Douglas told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"Furthermore, one of our private sector partners recently announced an agreement with ICE to convert a Georgia facility into the largest detention facility in the nation – a move that is supported by the governor and will only bolster national efforts to detain criminal illegal immigrants and process them for deportation," he added.

The communications director for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sam Dubke, told Fox Digital that Arkansas is building a "a new 3,000-bed prison in the state."

"Governor Sanders is working hand-in-hand with the Trump Administration to deport violent, criminal illegal immigrants, which is why she signed the Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act earlier this year to put tough new penalties on illegal immigrants who commit additional crimes while in Arkansas and facilitate greater collaboration between Arkansas law enforcement and federal immigration officials, and is in the process of building a new 3,000-bed prison in the state," Dubke said when asked about a potential Arkansas version of "Alligator Alcatraz."

Brandon Charochak, spokesman for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, told Fox Digital Wednesday that the governor serves as "President Trump’s chairman of the Homeland Security Advisory Council," and had just "presided over the council’s first meeting this morning in Washington."

"South Carolina’s law enforcement and National Guard continue to collaborate and participate with federal officials on illegal immigration enforcement and deportation," Charochak continued. "Gov. McMaster has directed state officials to continue exploring how the Palmetto State’s unique assets and resources can be utilized to provide additional and enhanced support in the weeks and months to come."

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little is "planning to roll out new details on Idaho’s efforts to support President Trump’s agenda," according to his office.

"Gov. Little fully supports President Trump’s efforts to deport dangerous illegal alien criminals," Little's press secretary, Joan Varsek, told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "Gov. Little is proud that Idaho is leading the efforts through our recent action to enter into a 287(g) agreement with ICE and the Idaho State Police to assist with transporting these individuals to ICE detention facilities in our state while they await deportation. Secretary Noem recently applauded Idaho’s actions in supporting the Trump administration."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, touted in a comment provided to Fox Digital that the state has already offered up "4,000 beds for detention."

"Gov. Abbott is grateful to finally have a partner in the White House working with Texas to secure our border and stop illegal immigration. In January, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Facilities Commission to identify land and facilities for the federal government to use as detention space, and in February Gov. Abbott offered the Trump administration 4,000 beds for detention," Mahaleris said. "Texas will continue to assist the Trump administration in arresting, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants."

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller joined Fox News' Laura Ingraham Tuesday evening following his trip to Florida with Trump earlier that day and called on all Republican governors to follow DeSantis' lead and erect their own "Alligator Alcatraz."

"We want to go to every Republican state – now, of course, in a sane country, Democrats would do it, too, but they love the illegals and they hate the Americans," Miller said. "We want every governor of a red state, and if you are watching tonight: pick up the phone, call DHS, work with us to build facilities in your state so we can get the illegals out and we can get the criminals out."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson added in a comment to Fox Digital Wednesday that "our nation would be well-served by more facilities" like "Alligator Alcatraz."

"Alligator Alcatraz is a state-of-the-art facility that will play a critical role in fulfilling the President’s promise to get the worst criminal illegal aliens out of America as fast as possible," Jackson said. "President Trump is grateful to partner with Secretary Noem and Ron DeSantis on this important project and our nation would be well-served by more facilities like this one."

Trump took a trip down to the Everglades Tuesday morning, where he met with DeSantis, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal and state leaders to tour the new migrant detention facility. The property is located at a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures to house 5,000 illegal immigrants amid the Trump administration's deportation blitz.

The detention center earned its name due to its location in the heart of the Everglades, which is home to massive reptiles such as alligators and pythons.

"It's known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate because I looked outside, and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump said Tuesday during his tour. "But very soon this facility will have some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet."

"We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation," the president added. "And a lot of these people are self-deporting back to their country where they came from."

DeSantis authorized the construction of the illegal immigrant detention center on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades' swamplands of Miami–Dade County under an emergency order in June.

DeSantis also called on fellow Republican governors to follow his lead and build their own versions of Alligator Alcatraz in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity Tuesday evening.

"All the red states, at a minimum, need to step up and do this," DeSantis said. "If all red states are doing what Florida is doing, even if it’s at a smaller scale, because they may be smaller, you’re going to see massive numbers for the deportations, and Biden let in how many millions of people, we need these types of solutions if we want to get the job done."