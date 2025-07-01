Expand / Collapse search
Inside 'Alligator Alcatraz': The new migrant detention facility erected at an abandoned Everglades airport

Remote 'Alligator Alcatraz' facility surrounded by alligators and pythons is expected to open on Wednesday

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Trump tours Florida ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention facility Video

Trump tours Florida ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention facility

President Donald Trump speaks at a migrant detention facility nicknamed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to react.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited "Alligator Alcatraz" — the newest illegal immigrant detention facility in the nation that's located in the Florida Everglades and surrounded by swamplands teeming with alligators and pythons. 

"It's known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate because I looked outside, and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump said Tuesday during his tour. "But very soon this facility will have some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet." 

"We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation," the president added. "And a lot of these people are self-deporting back to their country where they came from."

Trump toured the facility, which opens Wednesday, alongside Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. He was also joined by Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other local and federal leaders. 

FLORIDA BUILDING 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' WHERE ICE DETAINEES FACE NATURE'S OWN SECURITY SYSTEM

Trump was taken to where the illegal immigrants will sleep and toured the common areas before their deportation from the U.S. 

Noem remarked that the facility's remote location adds an extra layer of security protection, while celebrating the detention center is air-conditioned. 

TRUMP TAUNTS NEWSOM TO VISIT 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' AND 'LEARN SOMETHING' ABOUT IMMIGRATION

DeSantis authorized the construction of the illegal immigrant detention center on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades' swamplands of Miami–Dade County under an emergency order in June. 

  • Alligator Alcatraz
    Image 1 of 4

    Beds are seen inside a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. (Getty)

  • Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and Ron DeSantis tour Alligator Alcatraz
    Image 2 of 4

    The property is a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures to house 5,000 illegal immigrants. (Getty)

  • Donald Trump and Kristi Noem tour Alligator Alcatraz
    Image 3 of 4

    The detention center earned its name due to its location in the heart of the Everglades, which is home to massive reptiles such as alligators and pythons. (Getty)

  • Donald Trump tours Alligator Alcatraz
    Image 4 of 4

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem remarked that the facility's remote location adds an extra layer of security protection, while celebrating the detention center is air-conditioned. (Getty)

The property is a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures to house 5,000 illegal immigrants amid the Trump administration's deportation blitz to remove the millions of illegal migrants who flooded the nation during the Biden administration. 

The detention center earned its name due to its location in the heart of the Everglades, which is home to massive reptiles such as alligators and pythons. 

