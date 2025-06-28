Environmental groups try blocking Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' with last-minute lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging officials did not evaluate ecologic impacts when constructing "Alligator Alcatraz," an illegal immigrant detention center near the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve.

The lawsuit, filed by Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity in the Southern District of Florida, aims to pause construction at the federal site, which is being built at the reportedly unoccupied Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

"It's a lazy lawsuit, and it ignores the fact that this land has already been developed for a decade," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

FLORIDA BUILDING 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' WHERE ICE DETAINEES FACE NATURE'S OWN SECURITY SYSTEM

The 30-square-mile property will be home to 5,000 ICE detainees and is guarded by alligators and pythons.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it had approved the project, and crews started working on the transformation Monday.

Attorneys allege the installation of housing units; the construction of sanitation and food services systems, lighting infrastructure, diesel power generators; and the use of the runway to transport detainees, pose "clear" environmental harms, according to a FOX 13 Tampa Bay report.

Environmental groups and Native Americans who live in the reserve protested outside the airport Saturday, calling on officials to protect their homeland from additional pollution.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPROVES ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ, WHERE ICE DETAINEES FACE NATURE'S OWN SECURITY SYSTEM

"The defendants, in their rush to build the center, have unlawfully bypassed the required environmental reviews," according to court documents. "The direct and indirect harm to nearby wetlands, wildlife and air and water quality, and feasible alternatives to the action, must be considered under NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] before acting."

Lawyers also accused officials of violating Miami-Dade County code and noted Emergency Management's lack of authority to construct and manage a correctional center, according to the report.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Friday that illegal immigrants could begin arriving by Tuesday, clarifying no permanent changes would be made.

UNCLE SAM'S DEVIL'S ISLAND: FROM AL CAPONE TO 'MACHINE GUN' KELLY, MEET ALCATRAZ'S MOST INFAMOUS INMATES

"It’s all temporary," DeSantis said. "We’ll set it up, and we’ll break it down. This isn’t our first rodeo. The impact will be zero."

He added the center will be a "force multiplier," aiding in the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s mandate.

Funded by the state, the center will cost about $450 million to operate annually with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements.

As the lawsuit seeking an injunction moves its way through the courts, work is continuing at the site, FOX 13 reported.

The suit names Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Miami-Dade County.

Florida Emergency Management and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Miami-Dade County could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.