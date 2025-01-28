Senate poised to approve Trump Transportation Department pick Sean Duffy

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy.

The Senate voted on Monday to advance Duffy's nomination by a margin of 97-0, and his confirmation is expected Tuesday.

Duffy, who previously represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, appeared before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in January and outlined his priorities for the Transportation Department, including aviation and highway safety, addressing the air traffic controller shortage and restoring trust in Boeing following several major scandals.

TRUMP'S TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY NOMINEE ADVANCES TO FINAL SENATE VOTE

"No federal agency impacts Americans’ daily lives and loved ones like the Department of Transportation," Duffy told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on Jan. 15.

"We want the best and the brightest air traffic controllers. We must modernize our systems with cutting edge technologies. I'll work with Congress and the FAA to restore global confidence in Boeing, and to ensure that our skies are safe," he said.

Duffy also vowed to initiate work on rebuilding a portion of Interstate 40 near the North Carolina-Tennessee line shut down by extensive Hurricane Helene damage in September 2024.

TULSI GABBARD, RFK JR. EXPECTED TO FACE OPPOSITION IN SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

"We’re continuing to try to work through this process to get that rebuild, but we need to know this will be front and center with you so we can get that interstate rebuilt and reopened," Duffy said.

Meanwhile, Trump visited North Carolina on Friday and promised some reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that has overseen recovery of North Carolina following the hurricane.

"We're going to fix it, and we're going to fix it as fast as you can," Trump said Friday. "It's a massive amount of damage. FEMA has really let us down. Let the country down."

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.