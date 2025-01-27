Trump's transportation secretary nominee advances to final Senate vote

Sean Duffy, the president's pick to lead the Department of Transportation, has advanced to the final round of the Senate confirmation process that will decide whether he assumes a top Cabinet position in President Donald Trump's administration.

Duffy was tapped by Trump to head the transportation agency for the next four years, undergoing a confirmation hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, which advanced his candidacy with bipartisan support.

The Senate held a cloture vote for Duffy on Monday, which passed unanimously.

TULSI GABBARD, RFK JR. EXPECTED TO FACE OPPOSITION IN SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

SENATE CONFIRMS KRISTI NOEM AS TRUMP'S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

The cloture vote came just minutes after the Senate voted to confirm Scott Bessent to serve as the secretary of the treasury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate's final vote on whether to confirm Duffy, a former Republican congressman, to the Cabinet post is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.