Senate

Trump's transportation secretary nominee advances to final Senate vote

x Democrats voted against advancing Duffy to a final confirmation vote

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Sean Duffy shakes hands with Senators before his confirmation hearing Video

Sean Duffy shakes hands with Senators before his confirmation hearing

Sean Duffy shakes hands with Senators before his confirmation hearing to be President Elect Trump's Secretary of Transportation 

Sean Duffy, the president's pick to lead the Department of Transportation, has advanced to the final round of the Senate confirmation process that will decide whether he assumes a top Cabinet position in President Donald Trump's administration.

Duffy was tapped by Trump to head the transportation agency for the next four years, undergoing a confirmation hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, which advanced his candidacy with bipartisan support.

The Senate held a cloture vote for Duffy on Monday, which passed unanimously. 

Sean Duffy at hearing

Sean Duffy greets senators at his confirmation hearing. (Fox News Digital/Charlie Creitz)

The cloture vote came just minutes after the Senate voted to confirm Scott Bessent to serve as the secretary of the treasury.

Sean Duffy

Then-Rep. Sean Duffy leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on May 8, 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate's final vote on whether to confirm Duffy, a former Republican congressman, to the Cabinet post is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

