SEE IT: Travelers sound off as ICE agents deployed to airports as shutdown nears 40 days

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Travelers weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports across the country on Monday as the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) workforce struggles to continue operations amid a government shutdown that’s nearing the 40-day mark.

Some travelers blasted the idea, fearing that the training received by ICE agents wouldn’t translate to airport security.

"I think it’s ludicrous," one observer told Fox News Digital. "First of all, they’re not trained for screening. Secondly, the last thing we need in airports is armed people."

Others believe the solution is better than nothing.

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"I’m a traveler — anything that helps people get through the airports and have a good experience and keeps us safe is great," a second person said.

Like the rest of the agencies that operate under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), funding for TSA ran dry on Feb. 14 over Democrat-led demands to reform ICE — the agency at the heart of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

In the wake of two deadly encounters with protesters, Democrats have conditioned their support for DHS funding on a slew of procedural guardrails. Those include a ban on masks for ICE agents, stiffer warrant requirements for apprehending suspects in public and a ban on roaming patrols, among other demands.

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Republicans have rebuffed the demands, arguing they would handcuff Trump's immigration enforcement goals. Republicans need at least seven Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster in the Senate, where they hold just 53 seats.

As the standoff reaches the 40-day mark, TSA agents have struggled to continue working while covering costs. According to DHS, more than 366 TSA officials have left the force.

"Transportation Security Officers and other Transportation Security Administration roles critical to national safety at our nation’s airports are going without pay for the third time in nearly six months," DHS said in a statement.

"Because of this DHS shutdown, Americans are facing hours-long waits at airports across the country. Democrats must reopen DHS now."

TSA agents missed their first full paychecks on March 13.

Some travelers warned that the public might not receive ICE well in airports due to their role in Trump’s immigration crackdown.

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"I don't think it's a good idea just because of the optics," another traveler said.

"I think that ICE agents — what's happened has kind of wrecked their reputation in communities all over the United States, and so I don't think it is a good idea. I think it will make people nervous. They could be coming here to do really good things, but they've already set that reputation, and I think that's going to stick with them and people aren't going to trust them."