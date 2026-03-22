Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump says ICE will deploy to airports Monday to assist TSA amid funding standoff

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Senate blocks another plan by Democrats to fund everything at DHS but ICE as TSA lines grow Video

Senate blocks another plan by Democrats to fund everything at DHS but ICE as TSA lines grow

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the debate over voter ID and the DHS shutdown on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will begin assisting TSA agents at airports across the country on Monday, President Donald Trump says.

The move comes as Trump and Republicans battle with Democrats over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

"On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!" he added.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue