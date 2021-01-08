Rob Smith says 'decline of America' started with 'intense conversations' on social media

Heated social media discourse has attributed to the "decline of America," podcast host Rob Smith said on Friday.

"My theory is all of this stuff and the decline of America, it's really started with how intense our conversations are on social media right now," the host of "Rob Smith is Problematic" told "Fox & Friends."

In light of the recent rioting that took place on Capitol Hill, Smith said that everyone "needs to take a step back to calm down and think about the things that are being said."

"We don't really realize that social media has really only been here for about the past 10 to 15 years and has made everything so intense, so divided," he said.

TOM COTTON SAYS PRO-TRUMP CAPITOL PROTESTERS WERE 'INSURRECTIONISTS'

Violence erupted Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were in the process of certifying the Electoral College votes won by President-elect Joe Biden. At one point, lawmakers were told to put on gas masks and barricade inside as law enforcement officers tried to restore order.

Protesters were seen on video smashing glass doors as authorities drew their weapons to protect the building. The certification was stopped for a few hours as the chaos escalated outside and inside the Capitol building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rioting that took place on Capitol Hill in D.C. "was not a good moment for America" and was "actually a very bad moment for America," Smith said.

"I think that there were so many people that were so used to getting these messages from very prominent figures on social media. 'This is your time to overturn the election, this is your time to fight, you have to stand up, you have to rise up'," Smith said.

"All of these things were not necessarily based in reality because they were so separate from the real conversations about election integrity, which I think is a very valid conversation. But, when you have these platforms, when you have this following, when you have this opportunity to reach people, you have to be careful what you say and this goes for the right and the left."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Louis Casiano contributed to this report.