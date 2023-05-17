Expand / Collapse search
George Santos
Published

Republicans block George Santos expulsion, refer matter to House Ethics Committee

Santos's communications director reportedly resigned on Wednesday

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
McCarthy needs George Santos’ vote in ‘razor-thin’ margins: Ameshia Cross Video

McCarthy needs George Santos’ vote in ‘razor-thin’ margins: Ameshia Cross

Sirius XM political analyst Ameshia Cross speculates that wire fraud will likely be the charge that ‘catches up’ to Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Wednesday blocked an effort by Democrats to expel embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in a party-line vote that referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

Seven Democrats, including all five on the Ethics Committee, voted present while Republicans made up all the yes votes and Democrats all the no votes.

The expulsion resolution was first introduced by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., in February, who brought the legislation to the floor as a privileged resolution — one week following Santos's indictment on federal charges — which required a vote be held within two legislative days.

GEORGE SANTOS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES DURING FIRST APPEARANCE IN COURT: ‘IT’S A WITCH HUNT'

Republican New York Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., answers questions from members of the media, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, outside federal court in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., then chose to hold the vote on referring the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which has already been investigating Santos since March concerning accusations he "engaged in unlawful activity" relating to his 2022 campaign.

Last week, Santos plead not guilty to the 13 federal charges against him, which include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House.

DEMOCRATS HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE REPUBLICANS SWEAT WITH SANTOS EXPULSION EFFORT

Santos's communications director, Naysa Woomer, also reportedly resigned Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear why Woomer, an experienced congressional staffer who has worked for a number of members of Congress, left her post.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majority in the House narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

