House Ethics Committee launches investigation into George Santos

An ethics probe into allegations that scandal-laden freshman Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., broke the law during his campaign for Congress has been formally launched.

According to a Thursday letter from the chairman and ranking member of the House Committee on Ethics, the committee voted unanimously to establish an investigate subcommittee to look into the allegations that Santos "engaged in unlawful activity" relating to his 2022 campaign.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role at a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the letter read.

The investigative subcommittee is the equivalent of a congressional "indictment," and will produce a report on the allegations against Santos once its investigations are complete.

Should the full Ethics Committee determine Santos violated congressional rules, it could recommend sanctions against him to the entire House. Such action could ultimately lead to Santos being expelled from Congress, being censured, facing a formal reprimand or even being fined.

For Santos to be expelled it would take a two-thirds vote from the full House. Should this happen, he would be only the sixth member in U.S. history to be expelled. The last was former Rep. Jim Traficant, D-Ohio, in 2002, who was convicted in a federal court of committing numerous financial felonies.

The investigative subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., will be the top Democrat on the panel. It will also include Reps. John Rutherford, R-Fla., and Glenn Ivey, D-Md.

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos' office for comment and was referred to a statement made from the congressman's Twitter account.

"The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time," the statement said.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.