Truth-challenged Rep Santos faces first step to expulsion

A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to expel embattled Republican George Santos from Congress.

On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution to expel Santos from the House of Representatives, following Santos' indictment on 13 counts of fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

Santos pleaded not guilty to charges and was released on a $500,000 bond.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS REACT TO SANTOS INDICTMENT: 'THERE IS A LEGAL PROCESS'

"George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House," Garcia said in a statement. "News that federal prosecutors are filing 13 criminal charges against Santos should have been the final straw for Kevin McCarthy, but he refuses to act."

"Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives," the statement continued.

WHAT THE INDICTMENT MEANS FOR REP. GEORGE SANTOS: WILL HE BE KICKED OUT OF CONGRESS?

Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote to expel a member. House Speaker McCarthy could introduce the resolution for a vote as early as this week.

Last month, despite also being the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation who has admitted to fabricating large parts of his résumé , Santos announced he was running for re-election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done," Santos said in a statement. "I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3."

The freshman congressman flipped New York's 3rd Congressional District for Republicans last year, partly by selling a personal backstory to voters that he now admits was largely fictitious.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.