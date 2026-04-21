Ilhan Omar not out of the woods despite financial disclosure revision, top Republican warns

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An updated financial filing from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., aimed at addressing scrutiny over her previously reported income isn't satisfying Republicans — and House Minority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says the revisions only raise more concerns.

"Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks this financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion," Emmer exclusively told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"She can backtrack, obfuscate, and distract all she wants but she’s made clear who she is: A fraud-enabling, racist antisemite who espouses anti-American rhetoric every chance she gets," Emmer charged of his fellow Minnesota lawmaker.

EMMER WARNS WALZ COULD END UP 'IN CUFFS' AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD CLAIMS

Emmer went on to claim Omar is "entirely unfit to be a member of Congress" if it's true she was "involved in fraud or improper financial gain in any capacity."

"She should be held accountable to the fullest extent," Emmer said. "My colleagues on the House Ethics Committee have my full backing for any and all investigations into Ilhan and her potential misdealings."

An amended filing reviewed by The Wall Street Journal shows Omar and her husband’s assets were between $18,004 and $95,000, a sharp drop from an earlier disclosure that estimated their holdings between $6 million and $30 million.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Journal, adding that the filing was corrected "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

The amended filing shows Omar reported between $102,503 and $1,005,200 in income in 2024 from assets she and her husband own, according to the Journal. Documentation attached to the attorney’s letter showed $213,200 in distributions to her husband from his venture capital management firm and $3,000 from a winery.

A 2025 email between Omar’s husband and his accountant valued the venture capital firm at $7.9 million and the winery at $1.5 million, though he owns roughly one-third of both businesses, according to tax documents cited by the Journal.

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The discrepancy over how much money Omar has raked in during her time in Congress has sparked intense criticism from Republicans in Washington, D.C. as well as conservatives back in Minnesota.

"I don’t buy it," Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X . "Investigate, expose, and prosecute the fraud."

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., similarly criticized Omar on Sunday, telling "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he has been pushing for the panel he leads to investigate the matter because of alleged links to the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota.

"We're not supposed to do that [investigate it] on the Oversight Committee, but because she's a person of interest in the Somali fraud, I've been trying to get that," Comer said, referencing Omar’s associations with individuals implicated in the unfolding Minnesota fraud scandal.

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The controversy swirling around Omar comes at the same time her colleague, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., is rebuffing calls to resign as she faces possible expulsion after being found guilty of more than two dozen ethics violations involving financial misconduct.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan and Taylor Penley contributed to this report