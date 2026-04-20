Indicted Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigns from Congress amid expulsion threat

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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., said Tuesday she plans to resign from the House of Representatives after Republicans vowed to force a vote to expel her from the chamber.

"Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida's 20th District," she wrote on social media Tuesday afternoon. "I hereby resign from the 119th Congress, effective immediately."

The announcement came after Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pledged to file a motion to expel Cherfilus-McCormick, teeing up a vote later this week. It takes two-thirds of the House to remove a lawmaker, but a growing number of Democrats have voiced support for the expulsion effort.

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The House Ethics Committee found "clear and convincing evidence" in March that the Florida Democrat misused federal disaster relief money that was improperly paid to her family’s healthcare company, among other misconduct.

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly shot down speculation that she would resign if confronted with an expulsion vote.

The embattled lawmaker is facing a separate 15-count federal criminal indictment that carries a maximum sentence of 53 years in prison if convicted. The federal trial is not scheduled to begin until early 2027.

Cherfilus-McCormick has filed to run for re-election, despite raising just $11,000 in the year's first fundraising quarter, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings. It is unclear whether she plans to suspend her campaign.

Her resignation announcement comes after Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, exited Congress last week. Both lawmakers faced potential expulsion votes over sexual misconduct allegations.