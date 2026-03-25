Indicted Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick faces rare House ethics hearing

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An embattled lawmaker facing five decades in prison will face the congressional spotlight Thursday during an ethics trial that could result in her expulsion from the House of Representatives.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., is expected to testify before the House Ethics Committee during a rare public hearing Thursday afternoon. The case is separate from a sprawling federal indictment accusing Cherfilus-McCormick of stealing more than $5 million in disaster relief funds to finance her inaugural congressional run in 2021 and purchase luxury items, including a large diamond ring. The Florida Democrat is also alleged to have participated in a straw donor scheme and conspired to file a false federal tax return.

Cherfilus-McCormick has repeatedly sought to delay the hearing, citing the ongoing federal criminal case and losing her legal representation earlier in March. It is not clear whether the Florida Democrat will be represented by an attorney at the hearing.

Cherfilus McCormick said in a statement sent to Fox News that she is "deeply disappointed" the bipartisan committee chose to proceed with a trial, alleging a violation of her due process rights.

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"I urge the Committee to follow its own precedents and uphold fairness and not allow this process to be driven by politics or numbers," Cherfilus-McCormick said. "I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight and challenge these inaccuracies, when I am legally able to do so."

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied wrongdoing after being indicted in November 2025 and pleaded not guilty in federal court. She has repeatedly defied calls from Republicans to resign — a move that would have avoided the ethics hearing and possible expulsion.

According to the indictment, Trinity Health Care Services, a company owned by Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, received $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) overpayment from the state of Florida for a COVID-19 vaccine contract.

Rather than return the money, federal prosecutors allege the duo laundered the money through multiple bank accounts to hide its origin.

The House Ethics Committee unveiled a 27-count "statement of alleged violations" against Cherfilus-McCormick that is expected to be presented during the hearing Thursday.

The hearing itself is extremely rare. It will be the first time the eight-member panel will hold a public hearing against a lawmaker since 2010.

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Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has said he would move forward with a resolution seeking to expel Cherfilus-McCormick regardless of the trial’s outcome. Under House rules, two-thirds of lawmakers — meaning a swath of Democrats — would need to vote in the affirmative to expel the Florida Democrat.

"You're in a situation where you have a sitting member of Congress who's allegedly stolen over $5 million in taxpayer funds," Steube told reporters Tuesday. "She should immediately resign instead of going through this process. But she's going to force us to do this."

Steube also said a possible recommendation of expulsion from the committee could force Democrats to support his resolution.

"If the committee in a bipartisan manner, it recommends an expulsion that puts the Democratic caucus in a very tough position because you would be undermining your own members on the Ethics Committee."

But House Democratic leadership, who have largely defended Cherfilus-McCormick, has yet to say whether they would support an expulsion resolution following the hearing’s conclusion.

Cherfilus-McCormick was among a group of Democrats who stood behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., when he gave remarks on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown outside the U.S. Capitol last week. He responded, "next question," when asked by Fox News about the expulsion threat on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to prejudge the outcome that they arrive to," House Democratic Conference Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Wednesday. "I respect the members of the ethics committee and the work that they have to do."

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Democrats' refusal so far to condemn Cherfilus-McCormick has prompted sharp criticism from Republicans.

"So-called 'Leader' Hakeem Jeffries talks a big game on corruption, but when it’s one of his own, he suddenly loses his voice," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement.

Some Republicans have also complained about a double standard with the chamber’s treatment of Cherfilus-McCormick by making comparisons to former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. The scandal-plagued lawmaker was expelled from Congress in 2023 before an ethics hearing or criminal conviction.

"It seems like what happened to George was just like a runaway freight train up here," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said Wednesday. "They didn't even give George an opportunity to get fully through ethics. And so this one's been a little bit more deliberate."

"I think going forward, how this one's been conducted is how it should go," Donalds added, referring to the anticipated Cherfilus-McCormick hearing. "It should be deliberate before these kind of judgments just end up on the House floor."