Politics

Reporter's Notebook: House exodus threatens Johnson's grip on power as over 40 members head for exit

Surging threats to lawmakers, reduced civility drive departures as history shows pre-election exits often cost majority control

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Congressional hearing takes place on violence against law enforcement Video

Congressional hearing takes place on violence against law enforcement

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram recaps a tense congressional meeting about violent rhetoric used toward law enforcement and the impact of Tuesday's special election in Tennessee on ‘Special Report.’ 

Over 40 House members plan to exit Congress this year, posing risks to Speaker Mike Johnson’s narrow majority and reflecting a wider trend driven by safety worries, reduced civility, and dwindling enthusiasm for the job. 

Recent cycles show similar churn: 36 members had exited by this point in 2023, 34 in 2021, and 46 in 2017. 

DEM REP MIKIE SHERRILL SKIPS 145 HOUSE VOTES AS NJ GOVERNOR'S RACE HEATS UP 

mike johnson on capitol hill

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to reporters as the House debates a continuing resolution to restore government funding in Washington, Nov. 12, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The House was inactive for nearly two months during the government shutdown. 

When lawmakers returned, they faced five efforts to rebuke or discipline colleagues. 

But frustration with leadership isn’t the only issue. 

JASMINE CROCKETT CALLS OUT MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FOR RESIGNING FROM CONGRESS AMID TRUMP FEUD 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., leaves the Capitol Hill Club after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in Washington, March 25, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Surging threats to lawmakers, their families, and aides have many questioning whether the job is worth it

History shows parties with more pre-election departures often lose seats and even the majority. 

Johnson, however, doubts more members will resign soon. 

SHOWDOWN FOR THE HOUSE: DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS BRACE FOR HIGH-STAKES MIDTERM CLASH

A general view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A general view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Feb. 28, 2013. (Jason Reed/Reuters Photos)

"You have a duty here when you run for office, run for a two-year term, you know, you should stay and fulfill that," said Johnson. 

Still, Fox News is told some disgruntled Republicans may leave early.

