Reporter's Notebook: House exodus threatens Johnson's grip on power as over 40 members head for exit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over 40 House members plan to exit Congress this year, posing risks to Speaker Mike Johnson’s narrow majority and reflecting a wider trend driven by safety worries, reduced civility, and dwindling enthusiasm for the job.

Recent cycles show similar churn: 36 members had exited by this point in 2023, 34 in 2021, and 46 in 2017.

DEM REP MIKIE SHERRILL SKIPS 145 HOUSE VOTES AS NJ GOVERNOR'S RACE HEATS UP

The House was inactive for nearly two months during the government shutdown.

When lawmakers returned, they faced five efforts to rebuke or discipline colleagues.

But frustration with leadership isn’t the only issue.

JASMINE CROCKETT CALLS OUT MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FOR RESIGNING FROM CONGRESS AMID TRUMP FEUD

Surging threats to lawmakers, their families, and aides have many questioning whether the job is worth it.

History shows parties with more pre-election departures often lose seats and even the majority.

Johnson, however, doubts more members will resign soon.

SHOWDOWN FOR THE HOUSE: DEMOCRATS, REPUBLICANS BRACE FOR HIGH-STAKES MIDTERM CLASH

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have a duty here when you run for office, run for a two-year term, you know, you should stay and fulfill that," said Johnson.

Still, Fox News is told some disgruntled Republicans may leave early.