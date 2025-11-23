Jasmine Crockett calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for resigning from Congress amid Trump feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, reacted on Sunday to news that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was resigning from Congress and slammed her Republican colleague for quitting amid harsh criticism from President Donald Trump.

"You know what? Honestly, I was like, you've got to be kidding me. You're on the other side of the president for one week, and you can't take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate, and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me," Crockett told anchor Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene earlier this month and called her "a ranting lunatic." Greene, who had been a staunch ally of the president, recently broke with him on the Department of Justice releasing files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, among other issues.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE APOLOGIZES FOR TAKING PART IN 'TOXIC POLITICS' AMID TRUMP ATTACKS

Tapper noted that Greene's push to release the Epstein files — which resulted in Trump calling her a "traitor" — seemed to be where the split between the two began.

"Listen, he's upset with [Rep.] Thomas Massie, and so he's gone after him. He's upset with [Rep. Lauren] Boebert, he's upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition," Crockett responded, in reference to Trump attacking House GOP members who were in favor of releasing the files. "But somehow, they were able to weather the storm," she added.

"This really speaks to the fact that Marjorie, who has been an instigator of a lot of this hate that we see as it relates to the MAGA movement. It's just interesting that I don't know if she really fully understood how bad she was making it for other people," Crockett continued. "And now that they’re doing it to her, I just got to say, well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand, and you can't?"

REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS THERE ARE MANY ‘WEAK REPUBLICAN MEN’

Greene announced her resignation in a lengthy statement posted to X on Friday, citing her growing disillusionment with Washington politics and blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex," that she alleged uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

During an interview on CNN last Sunday, Greene apologized for taking part in "toxic politics," and expressed hope that she and Trump could make up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greene's office did not immediately return a request for comment.