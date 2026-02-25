Trump gets high marks from Republicans when ticking off economic accomplishments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A panel of U.S. voters from all parties showed strong reactions when President Donald Trump began listing his administration's economic policy achievements during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The panel, assembled by polling group Maslansky & Partners, was composed of 29 Democrats, 30 Independents and 40 Republicans. Their live reactions to Trump's comments were displayed as lines on a graph, with high values representing positive reactions and low values indicating negative reactions.

Democrats' reactions were represented in blue, Republicans in red and Independents in yellow.

Trump started off strong with both Republicans and Independents as he touted a steep drop in inflation compared to when former President Joe Biden left office.

"In 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation to the lowest level in more than five years, and in the last three months of 2025 it was down to 1.7%," Trump said as lawmakers applauded.

Even support among Democratic viewers hovered just below the 50% mark as Trump discussed falling inflation.

Support among Republicans reached its maximum as Trump listed off a drop in gasoline prices, saying some regions of the U.S. were paying just $1.85 a gallon.

Independent support remain high as he talked about gas, but it reached its highest point as the president was discussing mortgage rates.

"Mortgage rates are the lowest in four years and falling fast," Trump said. "And the annual cost of a typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 just since I took office. In one year."

The general finding from the Maslansky poll found the speech largely reinforced existing beliefs for all voters, rather than persuading.

"There was almost no evidence of movement. Instead, voters expressed strong affirmation or strong rejection," the group said in a statement.

"It did not soften opposition. It did not significantly broaden appeal. But in a turnout-driven environment, reinforcement may be the point," the statement continued.