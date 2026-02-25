Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump gets high marks from Republicans when ticking off economic accomplishments

Independent support stayed high as Trump cited core inflation at 1.7% and gas prices at $1.85

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
President Donald Trump received high praise from voters offering their live responses to his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

A panel of U.S. voters from all parties showed strong reactions when President Donald Trump began listing his administration's economic policy achievements during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The panel, assembled by polling group Maslansky & Partners, was composed of 29 Democrats, 30 Independents and 40 Republicans. Their live reactions to Trump's comments were displayed as lines on a graph, with high values representing positive reactions and low values indicating negative reactions.

Democrats' reactions were represented in blue, Republicans in red and Independents in yellow.

Trump started off strong with both Republicans and Independents as he touted a steep drop in inflation compared to when former President Joe Biden left office.

Donald Trump speaks

Republicans and independents were generally in favor of President Donald Trump's economic achievements. (Maslansky & Partners)

"In 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation to the lowest level in more than five years, and in the last three months of 2025 it was down to 1.7%," Trump said as lawmakers applauded.

Even support among Democratic viewers hovered just below the 50% mark as Trump discussed falling inflation.

Support among Republicans reached its maximum as Trump listed off a drop in gasoline prices, saying some regions of the U.S. were paying just $1.85 a gallon.

TRUMP AWARDING PURPLE HEART TO NATIONAL GUARDSMAN DURING STATE OF THE UNION GETS POSITIVE MARKS FROM VOTERS

President Trump, Vice President Vance and Speaker Johnson in the Capitol

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Independent support remain high as he talked about gas, but it reached its highest point as the president was discussing mortgage rates.

"Mortgage rates are the lowest in four years and falling fast," Trump said. "And the annual cost of a typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 just since I took office. In one year."

The general finding from the Maslansky poll found the speech largely reinforced existing beliefs for all voters, rather than persuading.

Trump touts new retirement plan, blasts Dems on economy, affordability debate at State of the Union Video

"There was almost no evidence of movement. Instead, voters expressed strong affirmation or strong rejection," the group said in a statement.

"It did not soften opposition. It did not significantly broaden appeal. But in a turnout-driven environment, reinforcement may be the point," the statement continued.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

