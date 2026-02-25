Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union

Independents loved moment Trump introduced Team USA men's hockey team, voter dial shows

Polling data shows Independent voters had largest spike in reaction when gold medal team entered House chamber

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Dial shows how Independents loved moment Trump introduced Team USA men’s hockey team Video

Dial shows how Independents loved moment Trump introduced Team USA men’s hockey team

Republican, Democrat and Independent voters reacted to President Donald Trump introducing the gold medal-winning Team USA men’s hockey team during the State of the Union address. (Credit: Maslansky & Partners for Fox News Digital)

President Donald Trump’s introduction of the gold medal-winning USA men’s Olympic hockey team during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night was met with largely positive bipartisan reactions among voters.

Lee Carter, of the polling group Maslansky & Partners, said Independent voters especially loved the moment when the players entered the House Chamber wearing their gold medals and USA sweatshirts, and were met with thunderous "U-S-A" chants.

"The USA hockey team and military recognition moments were widely noticed," Carter said. "Visual, patriotic moments landed more consistently than policy-heavy segments."

According to the polling group, visual dials showed Independent voter reaction had the largest spike during the moment. Dials showed reaction from Republican voters, who were already energized by the speech, also increased, while reaction from Democrat voters, who were overall the least enthused during Trump’s speech, also saw a slight bump.

Team USA hockey players enter chamber with gold medals

Members of the United States' Olympic gold medal hockey team cheer as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The polling group said some of the positive reactions from voters who took part in the polling included, "What a great moment!" and, "Love it!" Even some critics acknowledged, "They deserve recognition," and, "It’s a nice moment."

Trump had invited the team to the State of the Union address Sunday night as they celebrated their 2-1 win over Canada in the finals of the Winter Olympics.

President Donald Trump applauds with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson

President Donald Trump applauds with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump introduced the team during the address to resounding applause from those in attendance.

"Here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud. The men’s gold medal Olympic hockey team," Trump said. "Come on in!"

'U-S-A' CHANTS BREAK OUT IN HOUSE CHAMBER AS US MEN'S HOCKEY GOLD MEDALISTS ATTEND TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION

"They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime as everybody saw, as did the American women who will soon be coming to the White House," the president said.

United States' Olympic hockey team holding gold medals in House Chamber

Members of the United States' Olympic hockey team attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump added that he would honor goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

United States' hockey team cheering and receiving applause

Members of the United States' hockey team attend as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The polling group said 29 Democrat voters, 41 Republican voters and 30 Independent voters were involved in the voter dials.

