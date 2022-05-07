NYC church swarmed by pro-abortion protesters: 'I'm killing the babies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-abortion activists descended upon an iconic New York City church on Saturday as an anti-abortion group showed up once again in their monthly routine of demonstrating outside a nearby Planned Parenthood clinic.

The activists showed up at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday morning, just feet from a group of anti-abortion protesters who typically walk from the church to a nearby Planned Parenthood site on the first Saturday of every month, according to WNYW-TV.

"I'm killing the babies!" one protester screamed while waving around dolls wearing a one-piece bathing suit.

One pro-abortion protester was photographed holding a sign that said "abortion is a gift." Another sign said, "RIP Jesus, killed by ‘woke’ deadbeat dad."

Several pro-life demonstrators could be seen standing outside the church.

"We’re proud to see members of our Catholic Caucus @CatholicNYYRC standing up for their beliefs and for the fundamental rights of all unborn Americans," the New York Young Republican Club tweeted.

The abortion protest comes days after a leaked Supreme Court document suggested that Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being struck down by the court which prompted uproar across the country from abortion supporters.

A pro-choice group named Ruth Sent Us, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has called on abortion supporters to protest at Catholic churches across the country over the Mother's Day Weekend.

"Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe," the group tweeted this week. "Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike."

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.