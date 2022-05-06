Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Far-left activists targeting politicians', judges' homes becoming increasingly common pressure tactic

Several climate protesters were arrested for trespassing in front of Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston home in June of last year.

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Rep. Mace warns of 'scary, dangerous' liberal protests at justices' homes Video

Rep. Mace warns of 'scary, dangerous' liberal protests at justices' homes

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace remembers the 2021 attack on her home by Antifa protesters as liberal groups encourage protests at Supreme Court justices' homes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left protesters have become more emboldened in recent years, with the targeting of officials' homes by activists becoming increasingly more common.

The liberal group "Ruth Sent Us" this week published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ruth Sent Us" encouraged supporters to protest outside the justices’ homes. Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes following the leak. The group says they will visit the homes on May 11.

Targeting public officials' homes for protests is quickly becoming a favorite pressure tactic of far-left activists.  

WHITE HOUSE ENCOURAGES ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTS,’ WON’T TELL ABORTION ACTIVISTS TO AVOID SCOTUS JUSTICES’ HOMES

Several climate protesters were arrested for trespassing in front of Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s Houston home in June of last year.

Texas Tribune reporter Erin Douglas reported the protesters came from the Sunrise Movement, a youth climate activism movement that backs the Green New Deal.

Douglas reported the protesters gathered outside Cruz's home to demand President Biden stop negotiations with the GOP and pass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "civilian climate corps plan."

PROTESTERS ARRESTED OUTSIDE TED CRUZ’S HOME IN TEXAS, POLICE SAY

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a Republican, saw protesters from ShutDownDC outside his Virginia residence outside Washington, D.C., whom he accused of "threatening" his wife and their newborn daughter while he was in his state.

Virginia authorities told reporters that the protesters were peaceful but had violated three laws: protesting in front of a home, an ordinance banning noise in front of a home, and littering.

Justice Kavanaugh was also targeted by pro-abortion activists from ShutDownDC at his Maryland home last year. The activists protested Kavanaugh's decision with four other justices to deny an emergency appeal against Texas’ abortion law.

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was greeted by climate protesters, including those from the Sunrise Movement, outside of the marina where he docks his houseboat in November 2021 over him not supporting President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill.

DOZENS OF PROTESTERS MARCH ON JUSTICE KAVANAUGH’S HOME IN RESPONSE TO TEXAS ABORTION LAW RULING

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks at a press conference outside his office on Capitol Hill on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Manchin spoke on the debt limit and the infrastructure bill. ()

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks at a press conference outside his office on Capitol Hill on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Manchin spoke on the debt limit and the infrastructure bill. () (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"This action in front of his yacht club is to highlight that he is a bought-out politician," the Sunrise Movement’s Kidus Girma said.

The Biden administration is not immune from the protests, either; left-wing activists descended upon Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ house in September of last year over the Biden administration’s border policies.

Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., own house has not been spared from the ire of progressive protesters, who served the speaker an "eviction notice" last July while calling on her to reconvene Congress to pass an eviction moratorium extension.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LIBERAL GROUP CALLS FOR PROTESTS AT CONSERVATIVE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES’ HOMES

"The reason that we're at her house is that she has a beautiful mansion in Pacific Heights in San Francisco, and it shows how out of touch she is with the people that are facing a situation [of eviction]," Christin Evans, one of the activists outside of Pelosi's home, told Fox News.

Additionally, Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan had his home vandalized by protesters after he voted against defunding the police and faced recall threats over the no vote.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlyn McFall, David Aaro, Louis Casiano, Marisa Schultz, and Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics