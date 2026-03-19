Pritzker's $5M push for ally sparks fury from Congressional Black Caucus: reports

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Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., emerged as a decisive kingmaker in Illinois’ primary elections Tuesday, but his efforts to boost his deputy, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, D-Ill., could create headaches for a future presidential run.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) are sharply criticizing Pritzker for spending millions of his personal wealth to shore up support for Stratton in the state’s bruising Senate primary.

Pritzker’s deputy beat out Rep. Robyn Kelly, D-Ill., the CBC’s preferred candidate, and a $30 million war chest from Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., to advance to the general election.

"We don’t need to reach out to the governor," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., said of Pritzker, according to a new Politico report. "Others are going to have to reach out to us," he said in a reference to Pritzker. Meeks helms the CBC's PAC, which backed Kelly's failed Senate campaign.

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Stratton’s dominant win could have immediate ramifications for Pritzker, who is running for a third gubernatorial term and is rumored to be considering a 2028 presidential bid. The Black caucus remains an influential force in the Democratic Party after allying itself with former President Joe Biden in 2020 and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

For now, the group is holding Pritzker at arm’s length.

"Keep in mind, the Democratic candidate for president that prevails has to go through [us]," Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said referring to the Black caucus, according to the report. "The CBC is very strategic and so if there is an issue … we will lay out our framework for what it will take" to earn the group’s support, the Ohio Democrat added.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, a longtime CBC member, did not hide his frustration with Pritzker, telling the outlet that the billionaire governor "has to justify what he did" by backing Stratton’s Senate campaign.

"As to whether or not it has merit or not, remains to be seen," he added, according to the report.

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The billionaire governor contributed at least $5 million to a super PAC supporting Stratton’s candidacy. The donation helped Stratton overcome a torrent of attack ads from the cryptocurrency industry seeking to block her from the nomination.

Additional CBC members have also lambasted Pritzker's influence over the Senate race, with some voicing concerns that Stratton and Kelly’s dueling campaigns split the Black vote.

"Governor Pritzker’s effort to tip the scales in Illinois’ U.S. Senate race is beyond frustrating for the Congressional Black Caucus," Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., chair of the CBC, told Punchbowl News earlier this month. "A sitting governor shouldn’t be heavy-handing the race. Quite frankly, his behavior in this race won’t soon be forgotten by any of us."

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Stratton, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2019, branded herself as a staunch anti-Trump foe on the campaign trail. She sparked controversy when her campaign released an ad full of expletives directed toward Trump, which notably featured Pritzker.

Fox News Digitial reached out to Pritzker for comment.