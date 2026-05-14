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Erika Kirk

Fetterman defends Erika Kirk's emotional response to WHCA Dinner shooting: 'What’s wrong with people?’

The Pennsylvania Democrat recalled a 'very personal human interaction' with Charlie Kirk's widow after the shooting

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: Fetterman calls attacks on Erika Kirk ‘bonkers’ after WHCD shooting Video

WATCH: Fetterman calls attacks on Erika Kirk ‘bonkers’ after WHCD shooting

The Democratic senator said his "heart breaks" for Charlie Kirk’s widow while also backing pressure on Iran and tougher action from China. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said his "heart breaks" for Erika Kirk after she had to live through the White House Correspondents’ Dinner assassination attempt not even a year following her husband's murder.

The Pennsylvania Democrat described their exchange as a "very personal human interaction" amid the chaos of the shooting as he recalled to Fox News Digital a conversation he had with the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"How triggering that must have been for her," Fetterman said.

"I expressed how sorry I am," he detailed of the moment. "She was frantic, understandably, after her husband was assassinated."

DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN DECRIES 'DEHUMANIZING' ATTACK AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW ERIKA

Split of Fetterman and Erika Kirk

Sen. John Fetterman defended Erika Kirk following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, calling attacks targeting the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk "bonkers" while also weighing in on Iran, China and defense spending. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fetterman expressed his frustration over online attacks targeting Kirk following the shooting after a video went viral that showed her leaving the hotel in tears and pleading: "I just want to go home."

"It blows," he said. "People attack a widow. I mean what’s wrong with people? That’s bonkers."

Kirk's husband was assassinated in September during one of his famous college outreach events on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Fetterman has often been lauded as the lone Democrat willing to go across party lines to vote with and side with Republicans on a handful of issues — this includes his support for Israel.

FETTERMAN CALLS FOR US TO SUPPLY ANYTHING ISRAEL NEEDS FOR IRAN ATTACK: 'MILITARY, INTELLIGENCE, WEAPONRY'

President Donald Trump standing in the Cross Hall of the White House speaking

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington on April 1, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Beyond the emotional aftermath of the shooting, Fetterman also weighed in on escalating tensions with Iran, signaling his support for prioritizing U.S. foreign policy and defense to restrain nuclear threats.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s proposed gas tax relief, Fetterman pivoted to emphasizing the need to continue applying pressure on Iran to disarm and abandon its nuclear ambitions.

"I think it’s important to stand and demand Iran to surrender its nuclear material," he said. "I mean, my views haven’t changed."

Fetterman has previously called out members in his party for criticizing Trump’s efforts to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, citing their opposition may give Iran hope Trump will succumb to political pressure to pull back. He was the only Democrat on Wednesday to vote against a Senate war powers resolution aiming to limit American involvement in the conflict with Iran — for the seventh time.

He also suggested China should take a more assertive role in pressuring Iran and share in the economic consequences.

"I think China should feel that pain," Fetterman said. "I think that’s entirely appropriate. Why can’t China demand that?"

"Why not? Unless they want to create Iran as a nuclear power, and that would be incredibly dangerous for the whole world peace."

IRAN FUNDING EMERGES AS KEY TEST FOR JOHNSON'S RAZOR-THIN HOUSE MAJORITY

Chinese President Xi Jinping waving during a meeting with Vietnam's communist party general secretary To Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam at the Office of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi on April 14, 2025. (NHAC NGUYEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program continue, China has been scrutinized by U.S. officials over its economic ties to Iran, including allegations that Chinese entities have helped Tehran evade sanctions and supported its military infrastructure.

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Fetterman also indicated his support for Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal year 2027 — the largest request ever made by an administration.

 "I’m very open to this," he said. "The idea that we are the arsenal of the free world."

"It’s really important to make sure that we have whatever’s necessary to defend democracy in the global stage."

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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