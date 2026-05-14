Fetterman defends Erika Kirk's emotional response to WHCA Dinner shooting: 'What’s wrong with people?’

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said his "heart breaks" for Erika Kirk after she had to live through the White House Correspondents’ Dinner assassination attempt not even a year following her husband's murder.

The Pennsylvania Democrat described their exchange as a "very personal human interaction" amid the chaos of the shooting as he recalled to Fox News Digital a conversation he had with the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"How triggering that must have been for her," Fetterman said.

"I expressed how sorry I am," he detailed of the moment. "She was frantic, understandably, after her husband was assassinated."

DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN DECRIES 'DEHUMANIZING' ATTACK AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW ERIKA

Fetterman expressed his frustration over online attacks targeting Kirk following the shooting after a video went viral that showed her leaving the hotel in tears and pleading: "I just want to go home."

"It blows," he said. "People attack a widow. I mean what’s wrong with people? That’s bonkers."

Kirk's husband was assassinated in September during one of his famous college outreach events on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Fetterman has often been lauded as the lone Democrat willing to go across party lines to vote with and side with Republicans on a handful of issues — this includes his support for Israel.

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Beyond the emotional aftermath of the shooting, Fetterman also weighed in on escalating tensions with Iran, signaling his support for prioritizing U.S. foreign policy and defense to restrain nuclear threats.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s proposed gas tax relief, Fetterman pivoted to emphasizing the need to continue applying pressure on Iran to disarm and abandon its nuclear ambitions.

"I think it’s important to stand and demand Iran to surrender its nuclear material," he said. "I mean, my views haven’t changed."

Fetterman has previously called out members in his party for criticizing Trump’s efforts to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, citing their opposition may give Iran hope Trump will succumb to political pressure to pull back. He was the only Democrat on Wednesday to vote against a Senate war powers resolution aiming to limit American involvement in the conflict with Iran — for the seventh time.

He also suggested China should take a more assertive role in pressuring Iran and share in the economic consequences.

"I think China should feel that pain," Fetterman said. "I think that’s entirely appropriate. Why can’t China demand that?"

"Why not? Unless they want to create Iran as a nuclear power, and that would be incredibly dangerous for the whole world peace."

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As tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program continue, China has been scrutinized by U.S. officials over its economic ties to Iran, including allegations that Chinese entities have helped Tehran evade sanctions and supported its military infrastructure.

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Fetterman also indicated his support for Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal year 2027 — the largest request ever made by an administration.

"I’m very open to this," he said. "The idea that we are the arsenal of the free world."

"It’s really important to make sure that we have whatever’s necessary to defend democracy in the global stage."