Wisconsin official cries foul alleging FBI showed up at front door of county election director's home

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A county clerk in Wisconsin claims that a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent attempted to interview a county election director at her residence and released a statement defending the state’s handling of the 2020 presidential election.

"I can confirm that a representative of the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the home of my Elections Director and left her business card," Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"We will be following up to determine the nature of this visit. It is unfortunate that the FBI chose to visit the private residence of Milwaukee County’s Elections Director rather than contact the Election Commission’s office directly. No dedicated public servant should be subjected to that type of intrusion simply for carrying out her responsibilities with integrity and professionalism."

Christenson went on to defend the state’s handling of the 2020 presidential election as "fair and transparent" and said "this has been proven repeatedly over the last six years by the post-election canvass, the Presidential Election Recount, State court-based challenge, Federal court-based challenge, the forensic audit by the Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau, and two additional independent audits. Continuing to relitigate settled questions does not strengthen public confidence in elections but it undermines it."

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"While we cooperate with all legitimate law enforcement actions, we will defend against any attack on our democracy and will defend the rights of voters of Milwaukee County," Christenson wrote. "Our responsibility as election officials is to safeguard the integrity of the process through facts, transparency, and adherence to the law, and the record clearly demonstrates that those standards were met in 2020."

Christenson went on to suggest the FBI's actions are an "attack on democracy."

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The FBI declined to comment.

Milwaukee County, the largest county in the state, has been a target of conservatives alleging improprieties with the 2020 election, and the FBI has been active across the country investigating election integrity issues.

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In January, searched Fulton County Georgia’s main election facility in Union City, near Atlanta, and focused on records connected to the 2020 general election after obtaining a court-approved search warrant, Fox Atlanta reported.

An underlying affidavit revealed the bureau was probing allegations of ballot irregularities and record-keeping failures in Georgia, a state President Donald Trump lost by a razor-thin margin to President Joe Biden that became ground zero for Trump's election fraud claims in the aftermath of 2020.

In March, the FBI subpoenaed 2020 voting documents in Arizona. Multiple U.S. officials confirmed the election probe to Fox News, saying the DOJ is looking at a large tranche of Arizona data from 2020 and 2024.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.