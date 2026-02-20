Illinois lieutenant governor seeking US Senate seat releases video of people saying 'F--- Trump'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running in the Illinois Democratic U.S. Senate primary, posted a campaign video that features footage of multiple people saying, "F--- Trump."

"They said it. We’re all thinking it," Stratton wrote in a post on X when sharing the video.

The video kicks off by showing three different people say, "F--- Trump, vote Juliana."

The candidate then appears and declares, "They said it, not me. I'm Juliana Stratton, and I'm proud to have lived my whole life on the South side of Chicago. I'm not scared of a wannabe dictator. I'm running for Senate to stand up to Donald Trump."

Referring to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, she declares, "I'll abolish ICE and hold Trump accountable for the crimes he's committed."

She then says, "Just like they said," before three more people declare, "F--- Trump."

One of the people to drop the f-bomb on the president is Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who has endorsed Stratton. Gov. JB Pritzker, who has also endorsed the Senate candidate, then appears next to the lieutenant governor and says, "Vote Juliana."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois announced last year that he would not seek re-election in 2026.

U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly are also running in Illinois U.S. Senate Democratic primary.