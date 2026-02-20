Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Illinois lieutenant governor seeking US Senate seat releases video of people saying 'F--- Trump'

'They said it. We’re all thinking it,' Juliana Stratton wrote in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running in the Illinois Democratic U.S. Senate primary, posted a campaign video that features footage of multiple people saying, "F--- Trump."

"They said it. We’re all thinking it," Stratton wrote in a post on X when sharing the video.

The video kicks off by showing three different people say, "F--- Trump, vote Juliana."

ILLINOIS GOV PRITZKER DONATES $5M TO SUPER PAC BACKING LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR'S SENATE CAMPAIGN

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks during a news conference on Jan. 28, 2025, about the impact of President Donald Trump's order to freeze trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is at right.  (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The candidate then appears and declares, "They said it, not me. I'm Juliana Stratton, and I'm proud to have lived my whole life on the South side of Chicago. I'm not scared of a wannabe dictator. I'm running for Senate to stand up to Donald Trump."

Referring to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, she declares, "I'll abolish ICE and hold Trump accountable for the crimes he's committed."

She then says, "Just like they said," before three more people declare, "F--- Trump."

DUFFY GIVES ILLINOIS 30-DAY ULTIMATUM AFTER AUDIT FINDS 1 IN 5 NONCITIZEN TRUCK LICENSES ISSUED ILLEGALLY

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures at the end of his speech after touring the Coosa Steel Corporation factory in Rome, Ga., Feb. 19, 2025.  (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the people to drop the f-bomb on the president is Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who has endorsed Stratton. Gov. JB Pritzker, who has also endorsed the Senate candidate, then appears next to the lieutenant governor and says, "Vote Juliana."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois announced last year that he would not seek re-election in 2026.

ILLINOIS DEM SENATE CANDIDATES SPLIT ON BACKING SCHUMER AS LEADER

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., meet with demonstrators protesting outside the immigration processing and detention facility on Oct. 10, 2025 in Broadview, Ill. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly are also running in Illinois U.S. Senate Democratic primary.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue