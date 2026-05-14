White House readout on Trump, Xi meeting omits Taiwan, as China centers on that issue with warning

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The White House described how President Donald Trump had a "good meeting" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, saying in its readout that the two sides discussed ways to "enhance economic cooperation," expand market access for American business into China and "increase Chinese investment into our industries."

"Leaders from many of the United States' largest companies joined a portion of the meeting," the White House noted. "The Presidents also highlighted the need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States, as well as increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products."

The White House said the U.S. and China agreed that the Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

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China and the U.S. are both nuclear-armed nations.

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"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the White House noted.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. position on Taiwain remains unchanged following Trump and Xi's meeting, China's foreign ministry said "Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations."

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"If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. 'Taiwan independence' and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the U.S.," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "The U.S. side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question."