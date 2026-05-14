Supreme Court keeps broader access to abortion pill mifepristone in place while legal fight continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its administrative stay blocking enforcement of a lower court ruling that would have restricted access to the abortion pill mifepristone, allowing telehealth prescribing and mail distribution of the drug to continue while the legal battle wages on.

The decision keeps in place current FDA rules allowing patients to obtain mifepristone without an in-person doctor visit.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the court’s order. Justice Samuel Alito also filed a separate dissent.

The case stems from challenges to FDA changes that expanded access to mifepristone in 2023, allowing telehealth prescribing and distribution by mail.

FIRST ON FOX: TOP REPUBLICANS TAKE ABORTION PILL FIGHT TO SUPREME COURT, CITING COERCION AND SAFETY RISKS

A Fifth Circuit ruling previously sought to reinstate previous in-person dispensing requirements. The Supreme Court’s action temporarily blocks the Louisiana court's restrictions while the case continues through the courts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.