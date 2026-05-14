Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court keeps broader access to abortion pill mifepristone in place while legal fight continues

Supreme Court extended a stay blocking lower-court limits on mifepristone, preserving telehealth prescribing and mail delivery for now

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears Fox News
close
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling on abortion pill, restores wider access Video

Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling on abortion pill, restores wider access

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose discusses the Supreme Court temporarily lifting restrictions on access to the abortion drug mifepristone by mail on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended its administrative stay blocking enforcement of a lower court ruling that would have restricted access to the abortion pill mifepristone, allowing telehealth prescribing and mail distribution of the drug to continue while the legal battle wages on.

The decision keeps in place current FDA rules allowing patients to obtain mifepristone without an in-person doctor visit.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented from the court’s order. Justice Samuel Alito also filed a separate dissent.

The case stems from challenges to FDA changes that expanded access to mifepristone in 2023, allowing telehealth prescribing and distribution by mail.

FIRST ON FOX: TOP REPUBLICANS TAKE ABORTION PILL FIGHT TO SUPREME COURT, CITING COERCION AND SAFETY RISKS

Supreme Court building

The US Supreme Court during a rain storm in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A Fifth Circuit ruling previously sought to reinstate previous in-person dispensing requirements. The Supreme Court’s action temporarily blocks the Louisiana court's restrictions while the case continues through the courts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue