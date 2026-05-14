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Cuba

Cuba says CIA chief Ratcliffe met with officials in Havana amid US tensions

CIA chief tells Cuba US ready to engage if regime makes major changes

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , David Spunt Fox News
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CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with counterparts from Cuba's Ministry of the Interior on Thursday during a high-level visit to the island nation amid "complex bilateral relations" between the long-time adversaries.

A CIA official told Fox News correspondent David Spunt that Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials including Raulito Rodriguez Castro, Minister of Interior Lazaro Alvarez Casas and the head of Cuban intelligence services in Havana to "personally deliver President Trump’s message that the United States is prepared to seriously engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes."

During the meeting, the official said Ratcliffe and Cuban officials discussed intelligence cooperation, economic stability and security issues, all against the backdrop that Cuba can no longer be a safe haven for adversaries in the Western Hemisphere.

John Ratcliffe speaking

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with counterparts from Cuba's Ministry of the Interior on Thursday. (Jemal Countess/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Sources told Fox News Ratcliffe emphasized that the U.S. is extending a genuine opportunity for collaboration, and as evidenced by Venezuela, President Donald Trump must be taken seriously.

The Cuban government wrote in a statement that its delegation presented evidence attempting to "categorically demonstrate that the island poses no threat to U.S. national security," arguing Cuba should not remain on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

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The dialogue presents Cuba with a rare chance to stabilize its failing economy and deliver for its people, but the window of opportunity will not stay open indefinitely, sources said. The Cuban government must decide whether to seize the moment or continue down an unsustainable path that only leads to deeper isolation and instability.

While the director emphasized Trump prefers dialogue, sources said the Cubans should have no illusions that the president will not enforce redlines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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