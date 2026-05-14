US moving to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro: source

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The United States is moving to indict Raúl Castro, the former Cuban president, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The potential charges against Castro, 94, come after CIA Director John Ratcliffe met Thursday with counterparts from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior during a high-level visit to the island nation.

CBS News first reported on the potential charges.

CUBA SAYS CIA CHIEF RATCLIFFE MET WITH OFFICIALS IN HAVANA AMID US TENSIONS

Raúl Castro is the younger brother of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died in 2016.

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Castro is reportedly being indicted in connection with the downing of planes 30 years ago, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told CBS News.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.