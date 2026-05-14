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Cuba

US moving to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro: source

Potential charges come after CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban Ministry of the Interior counterparts Thursday

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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The United States is moving to indict Raúl Castro, the former Cuban president, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The potential charges against Castro, 94, come after CIA Director John Ratcliffe met Thursday with counterparts from Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior during a high-level visit to the island nation.

CBS News first reported on the potential charges.

CUBA SAYS CIA CHIEF RATCLIFFE MET WITH OFFICIALS IN HAVANA AMID US TENSIONS

FILE - Cuban President Raul Castro addresses the Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana, Cuba, April 16, 2016.

FILE - Cuban President Raul Castro addresses the Cuban Communist Party Congress in Havana, Cuba, April 16, 2016. (Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate via AP, File)

Raúl Castro is the younger brother of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died in 2016.

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Castro is reportedly being indicted in connection with the downing of planes 30 years ago, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told CBS News.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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