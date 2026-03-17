Blue state Dem candidate who made 'affordability' a key issue in campaign ripped for charging $13 for water

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Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is facing online mockery after his Senate campaign’s election night watch party charged customers exorbitant prices for water, despite claiming to champion affordability issues.

Krishnamoorthi, a five-term House lawmaker, narrowly lost to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in a bruising Democratic primary Tuesday night. Krishnamoorthi supporters had to pay nearly $13 for water and $22 for a glass of wine at an event at a Chicago hotel while watching the returns come in.

Online observers noted the irony of the steep prices as Krishnamoorthi’s Senate campaign was one of the most prolific fundraisers in the country.

The congressman reported a haul of more than $30 million during the campaign, far outpacing nearly all Senate candidates across the country. Krishnamoorthi also benefited from the cryptocurrency industry’s main super PAC, Fairshake, spending aggressively in an attempt to take down Stratton.

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"Dude hired three pollsters (that we know of) and is still charging $13 for a water," Democratic pollster Adam Carlson wrote on X.

"Thanks, volunteers, for working for me. Now pay $13 for water," Republican strategist Collin Corbett wrote on social media. "I guess, based on how Raja treats his staff, this shouldn't be surprising."

"That’s worse than some stadium prices," Politico Playbook wrote in response to the $13 water.

Even a popular Chicago bar account mocked the congressman’s cash bar prices.

"I'm professionally and personally horrified," the account wrote.

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Krishnamoorthi sought to aggressively brand himself as an affordability champion during the campaign. When asked by Chicago’s PBS station about the most pressing issue facing Illinois voters, Krishnamoorthi said rising costs.

"Life has become simply too expensive," Krishnamoorthi said. "The cost of living has skyrocketed, opportunity has stalled, and it’s affecting every Illinoisan — whether they’re 8 years old or 80.

Democratic candidates nationwide are seeking to capitalize on voter unease about cost-of-living issues as the party seeks to flip control of Congress during November's midterm elections.

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Stratton’s watch party — held at a different Chicago venue — notably offered attendees an open bar. The event also offered attendees free sandwiches and sliders.

Fox News Digital reached out to Krishnamoorthi’s campaign for comment.