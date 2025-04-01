President Trump, conservatives celebrate ‘absolutely massive’ Florida special elections sweep

President Donald Trump and other leading conservatives are celebrating a special election sweep in Florida, calling it a "huge win for America" and a rebuke to Democrat hopes for an upset in the deep red state.

The races, in Florida's 1st and 6th Congressional Districts, which Trump carried by 37 and 30 points in last year's presidential election, are being viewed as early referendums on the opening couple of months of Trump's second tour of duty in the White House.

Republican candidates Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine each won their elections soundly by margins of 15 and 14 percent, respectively. Patronis, a former Florida chief financial officer under Gov. Ron DeSantis, replaces former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Fine, a state senator, will replace Mike Waltz, the current national security adviser for the Trump administration.

Though both races were in solidly red districts, the Democratic candidates far outraised the GOP, with the party pouring in millions of dollars in hopes of using frustrations with the early Trump administration to ride to victory and cut into the GOP’s miniscule majority in the House.

Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday night to celebrate both wins, calling Patronis’ victory a "great WIN against a massive CASH AVALANCHE."

"Both Florida House seats have been won, big, by the Republican candidate," the president wrote, adding, "The Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats forces of evil."

"CONGRATULATIONS TO AMERICA!!!" he said.

In response to another Trump post Tuesday night which simply said, "RANDY FINE WINS!!!" Fine responded, "Because of you, Mr. President. I won’t let you down."

Republican influencer Charlie Kirk pointed out that Patronis won, despite his opponent raising $6.5 million compared to Patronis’ $2.1 million.

Influencer Benny Johnson also brought up the fundraising differential, pointing out that Fine won despite Democrats investing over $10 million for his opponent.

"Absolutely massive win," said Johnson.

"HUGE win for the Trump agenda, as we now have an extra Republican vote in the House," commented social media personality Nick Sortor. "Democrats poured over $10 million into the race, but still got blown out of the water."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, who is currently running to be Florida's next governor, also chimed in, calling the victories a huge win.

"Thank you to the thousands of Floridians who showed-up for our nation during this Special Election," Donalds wrote. "This is a huge win for America, saves our House Majority, & helps us to pass the Trump Agenda."