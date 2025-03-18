Byron Donalds picks up endorsement from fellow House Republican as he eyes Florida governorship

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., has endorsed Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for Florida governor.

"My friend, Byron Donalds, is a fearless Conservative and MAGA patriot. I have worked closely with him in Congress and know from personal experience his fight, tenacity, and effectiveness. He will be a great executive for our Sunshine State," Buchanan said in a statement.

Donalds announced his candidacy last month after President Donald Trump publicly pledged his endorsement while urging the lawmaker to run.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in the February post on Truth Social.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is currently serving his second term — may not run again in the 2026 cycle.

"Honored to receive my first Congressional endorsement from a friend and trusted conservative leader: Rep. @VernBuchanan. Vern and I have fought side-by-side in Congress for our SW Florida community and the Sunshine State. As governor, I’ll bring that same fight to Tallahassee," Donalds declared in a post on X.

When Fox News' Brian Kilmeade asked DeSantis' predecessor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., whether he endorses Donalds, the senator responded noting that the lawmaker is his "friend," and that he will do all that he can to be helpful to Donalds, who he believes will win and "be a phenomenal governor."

While speaking on the "Brian Kilmeade Show," Scott noted that he is "glad" Trump endorsed Donalds.

Donalds has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021.