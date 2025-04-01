Former DeSantis official defeats Dem for Matt Gaetz's House seat

Republican Jimmy Patronis, the former Florida chief financial officer under Gov. Ron DeSantis, fended off his Democrat opponent and successfully won the race to succeed former Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's special election on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump notably carried the district by 37 points in the 2024 election.

The 1st Congressional District special election, in addition to the one in the 6th District to replace U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, are being viewed by some as early referendums for Trump's second term.

Trump voiced his support for Patronis on Tuesday morning, urging people to vote.

"Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshall for the Great State of Florida, is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy will fight hard alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Florida, Election Day is TODAY. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR JIMMY PATRONIS. Jimmy has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!," Trump added.

The Republicans had an advantage in Patronis' race, but Valimont managed to significantly outraise her opponent, which flashed some warning signs.

Her fundraising topped the Republican's by a nearly five-to-one margin.

Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives last year after Trump revealed his plan to nominate him to be attorney general. However, it became clear that the controversial House Republican had an uphill battle to get support from GOP senators.

Just days after Trump's announcement, and after a number of meetings in the Senate, Gaetz officially withdrew from consideration.

Pam Bondi was then nominated by Trump for the role and ultimately confirmed as attorney general.