Politics

Former DeSantis official defeats Dem for Matt Gaetz's House seat

Matt Gaetz resigned from House last year

Julia Johnson By Julia Johnson , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Florida congressional candidate says her district is ‘struggling’ as crucial House elections loom Video

Florida congressional candidate says her district is ‘struggling’ as crucial House elections loom

Florida congressional candidate Gay Valimont, D-Fla., discusses the special election in Florida’s first congressional district on ‘Fox News Live.’

Republican Jimmy Patronis, the former Florida chief financial officer under Gov. Ron DeSantis, fended off his Democrat opponent and successfully won the race to succeed former Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's special election on Tuesday. 

President Donald Trump notably carried the district by 37 points in the 2024 election. 

The 1st Congressional District special election, in addition to the one in the 6th District to replace U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, are being viewed by some as early referendums for Trump's second term. 

HAWLEY OFFICIALLY A YES ON DR. OZ AFTER SECURING COMMITMENTS ON TRANSGENDER, ABORTION ISSUES

Jimmy Patronis, Gay Valimont

A special election was held to determine the successor to Matt Gaetz's Florida House seat. (AP | Reuters)

Trump voiced his support for Patronis on Tuesday morning, urging people to vote. 

"Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshall for the Great State of Florida, is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy will fight hard alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

'BLINDSIDED': HOW STEFANIK'S TRUMP NOMINATION AS UN AMBASSADOR IMPLODED

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis

Patronis was Florida CFO. (Tiffany Tompkins/Bradenton Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Florida, Election Day is TODAY. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR JIMMY PATRONIS. Jimmy has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!," Trump added.

The Republicans had an advantage in Patronis' race, but Valimont managed to significantly outraise her opponent, which flashed some warning signs. 

HOW TRUMP-BLOCKING JUDGES MANAGED TO GET PAST SENATE JUDICIARY HAWKS

"Welcome to Florida" sign

Florida had two special elections on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Her fundraising topped the Republican's by a nearly five-to-one margin. 

Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives last year after Trump revealed his plan to nominate him to be attorney general. However, it became clear that the controversial House Republican had an uphill battle to get support from GOP senators. 

JOSH HAWLEY BELIEVES HIS BILL CAN STOP 'RESISTANCE' JUDGES FROM 'PROVOKING A CRISIS'

Matt Gaetz

Gaetz resigned in November 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Just days after Trump's announcement, and after a number of meetings in the Senate, Gaetz officially withdrew from consideration. 

Pam Bondi was then nominated by Trump for the role and ultimately confirmed as attorney general.

