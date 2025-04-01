SCOOP: Trump ally Donalds showcases campaign cash surge since announcing Florida governor run

EXCLUSIVE – Republican Rep. Byron Donalds has enjoyed a fundraising frenzy since announcing his run for Florida governor in late February, in the 2026 race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donalds, who has represented Florida's 19th Congressional District in the southwest part of the state for four years, raised roughly $12 million in the 35 days since he announced his candidacy, according to his political team.

The fundraising included $540,000 in hard dollars for his gubernatorial campaign, and around $11.5 million for Friends of Byron Donalds, an aligned super PAC. The contributions for the campaign and the super PAC came from around 4,300 donors.

The figures were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

Donalds, a staunch supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, announced his candidacy during an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity " late last month, days after landing the president's endorsement.

"Byron Donalds has hit the ground running with President Trump’s endorsement and has amassed a $12 million war chest since announcing his bid for Governor just 35 days ago. We are grateful to the thousands of donors supporting Byron’s vision for Conservative leadership," veteran Republican strategist Danielle Alvarez, who is helping Donalds, said in a statement.

In a Fox News Digital interview on Friday, as he held his campaign kickoff in Bonita Springs, Donalds pledged that "we’re going to campaign hard and we’re going to take this to every part of Florida."

And pointing to the support from Trump, whose immense grip over the GOP is stronger than ever, he emphasized "having his endorsement, it’s a great thing to have, I’m glad I have it."

"And when he makes these choices, they tend to turn out well for his candidates," Donalds noted.

Donalds is currently the only major Republican to date to jump into the race.

But Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has acknowledged she is considering a 2026 Republican gubernatorial run of her own, to succeed her husband in Tallahassee.

She stoked speculation in February when asked by reporters if she would run.

"To quote the late Yogi Berra," DeSantis said as she reiterated a famous line from the late baseball legend. "If you see a fork in the road, take it."

The governor then quipped to reporters that "you guys can read into that what you will."

When asked last month at the National Review Institute’s Ideas Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, if she might launch a campaign, Casey DeSantis said, "We'll see."

The governor has repeatedly touted his wife's accomplishments as Florida first lady and framed her as a worthy successor. And sources confirmed in February to Fox News that the governor has been reaching out to donors on behalf of his wife.

Asked about a possible face-off with Casey DeSantis, Donalds told Fox News Digital last week that "races take on a shape of their own, so we’ll see what actually happens."

"My mission is going to be focused on our future and the things that are necessary for Florida to go and to thrive and be prosperous for everybody. So that’s going to be my mission. We’ll see how the race shapes up," he added.

And Donalds said he aims to convey to voters that "I have a vision for their future and I think that when they hear it, they’re going to choose me."