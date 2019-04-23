Piers Morgan: Media and Democrats reaction to Mueller report 'a disgrace'

DailyMail.com editor-at-large and former CNN anchor Piers Morgan appeared on "Hannity" Monday night where he lambasted Democrats and the mainstream media for their reaction to the Mueller Report's release last week, calling it "a disgrace."

"Mueller was the savior, the man on the white horse riding into town to take down President Trump on collusion with Russia, he would be exposed as a traitor and this would be the end of his presidency. And then Mueller report comes out and it turns out it was all nonsense. It was to quote Donald Trump, it was 'fake news,'" Morgan told host Sean Hannity.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report that revealed the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

Morgan criticized The New York Times, The Washington Post and cable news outlets for pushing the "obstruction of justice" narrative after the Mueller report did not result in charges against the president.

"We are supposed to believe now that Donald Trump committed repeated obstruction of justice over a crime that he now, as we all know, did not commit? He is trying to obstruct people from investigating something he says he said he didn't do and Special Counsel has confirmed he didn't do. It is ridiculous, it is a farce, it is making a mockery of America," Morgan said.

The British television presenter also mocked liberals unable to cope with the fact that Trump beat Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"The liberals here are refusing to accept results in 2016. 'But Hillary won the popular vote.' Who cares? It's not about the popular vote," Morgan said.

Morgan also went after his old employer CNN, saying he still had friends there but wondering aloud if they are continuing their coverage for monetary reasons.

"I don't know why they have done that other than it gives them a lot of money, I guess. I think it damages their credibility and I wish they weren't doing it," Morgan said.

Morgan warned the media and Democrats that if they continue to cover President Trump in the same vein that they are essentially guaranteeing him a second term.

"If the Democrats, fueled by the media, try to continue to fight this, and I'm telling you what will happen, Donald Trump will get reelected and he will have four more years of this," Morgan said.