Religious Terror

Iraqis recount ISIS burning to death mothers with their sons for resisting caliphate
Even women and children are not safe from ISIS. A tribal leader whose group has been fighting the Islamic State in Central Iraq recently described in gruesome detail, how the terrorist group burned five woman, along with their sons in the Anbar Province, because they refused to hand over their children to the caliphate.
Yazidi refugees flee ISIS, but find door to US asylum closed
One year later, and the Yazidi population of northern Iraq is still embroiled in a crisis -- facing daily persecution and even execution by the Islamic State. With tens of thousands of this Christian population uprooted from their homes and living as refugees in their own country many have nowhere to go for safe haven.