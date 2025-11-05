Feds arrest two additional suspects in thwarted ISIS-inspired Halloween plot: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities have arrested two more men in connection with a thwarted Halloween terror plot, according to a law enforcement source.

Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal and Milo Sederat were both arrested Tuesday, and additional accomplices are still under investigation with more arrests possible, the source told Fox News Digital.

It was not immediately clear whether they were some of the unnamed co-conspirators described previously in court documents.

The NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau played a role in their capture, NBC News reported earlier.

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced charges against Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both 20 and both from Dearborn, Michigan, for their alleged roles in the plot, which involved multiple unnamed co-conspirators and a juvenile, according to court documents.

They are accused of stockpiling guns and ammunition, practicing shooting and scouting a strip of LGBT nightclubs in Ferndale as potential targets, according to a federal criminal complaint.

They allegedly code named their plot "pumpkin" and planned to attack one or more nightclubs on Halloween, inspired in part by terror attacks at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016 and the Bataclan in Paris, France, a year earlier.

The FBI executed search warrants Friday on the homes of Ali and Mahmoud and a storage unit they shared, seizing multiple semiautomatic rifles, a shotgun, handguns, tactical gear and more than 1,600 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Ali and Mahmoud are being held without bail until at least Monday, when they are due in federal court in Detroit for detention hearings.

Court dates for Jimenez-Guzal and Sederat were not immediately clear.