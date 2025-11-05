Expand / Collapse search
Counter-terrorism

Feds arrest two additional suspects in thwarted ISIS-inspired Halloween plot: source

Plot allegedly targeted LGBT nightclubs in Ferndale and was codenamed 'pumpkin' by conspirators

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
FBI foils terror plot allegedly involving US citizens who were planning ISIS-inspired Halloween attack Video

FBI foils terror plot allegedly involving US citizens who were planning ISIS-inspired Halloween attack

Former DHS advisor Charlies Marino joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the foiled terror plot in Michigan and new pictures of evidence against Bryan Kohberger. 

Federal authorities have arrested two more men in connection with a thwarted Halloween terror plot, according to a law enforcement source.

Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal and Milo Sederat were both arrested Tuesday, and additional accomplices are still under investigation with more arrests possible, the source told Fox News Digital.

It was not immediately clear whether they were some of the unnamed co-conspirators described previously in court documents. 

The NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau played a role in their capture, NBC News reported earlier.

ORLANDO’S PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING INSPIRED ISIS-LINKED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT: COURT DOCS

Split image shows foiled Halloween terror plot suspect Mohmed Ali wearing a gray T-shirt with long, curly hair handling firearms at a gun range.

A split image shows still photos taken from surveillance video showing Mohmed Ali at a Michigan gun range. (Eastern District of Michigan)

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced charges against Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both 20 and both from Dearborn, Michigan, for their alleged roles in the plot, which involved multiple unnamed co-conspirators and a juvenile, according to court documents.

They are accused of stockpiling guns and ammunition, practicing shooting and scouting a strip of LGBT nightclubs in Ferndale as potential targets, according to a federal criminal complaint.

SUSPECTS IN FOILED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT PICTURED PRACTICING AT MICHIGAN GUN RANGE: FBI

A house with police cars parked in front of it

FBI agents search a home in Dearborn, MI with alleged connections with a thwarted Halloween terror attack plot on Oct. 31, 2025. (WJBK)

They allegedly code named their plot "pumpkin" and planned to attack one or more nightclubs on Halloween, inspired in part by terror attacks at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016 and the Bataclan in Paris, France, a year earlier.

The FBI executed search warrants Friday on the homes of Ali and Mahmoud and a storage unit they shared, seizing multiple semiautomatic rifles, a shotgun, handguns, tactical gear and more than 1,600 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Alleged Halloween plotters Ali, Person 1 and Co-conspirator 5 seen on surveillance video at a gun range counter.

Surveillance video showed Ali, co-conspirator 5 and "Person 1," also described as an unnamed juvenile suspect with the alias "Athari," at the gun range counter. The faces of Co-conspirator 5 and Athari have been redacted. (Eastern District of Michigan)

Ali and Mahmoud are being held without bail until at least Monday, when they are due in federal court in Detroit for detention hearings.

Court dates for Jimenez-Guzal and Sederat were not immediately clear.
