FBI thwarts 'potential terrorist attack,' arrests multiple people in Michigan, Patel says

The FBI has said that it prevented a potential terrorist attack in Michigan, arresting multiple suspects accused of plotting violence over the Halloween weekend.

"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

"More details to come," Patel wrote. "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.