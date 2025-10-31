Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

FBI

FBI thwarts 'potential terrorist attack,' arrests multiple people in Michigan, Patel says

Multiple suspects are accused of plotting violence over the Halloween weekend

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI has said that it prevented a potential terrorist attack in Michigan, arresting multiple suspects accused of plotting violence over the Halloween weekend.

"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.

Kash Patel speaks in Congressional hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla)

"More details to come," Patel wrote. "Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue